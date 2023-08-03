Taylor Swift is hours away from the first of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the final stretch of the US leg of her wildly successful The Eras Tour. Only, these LA shows will no longer be a curtain call. We were naive to believe they would be. Haven’t we learned by now that Swift is always up to something more?

This morning (August 3), Swift announced newly added North American dates. Gracie Abrams will return as the opener.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” she captioned the new The Eras Tour poster posted to Instagram. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

And how could we forget how disastrously the Verified Fan presale went for the initial US leg (and more recently in Paris)? Let’s hope Swifties in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto have better fortunes. Watch out, Ticketmaster.

About a month ago, Swift unveiled additional 2024 European dates with Paramore as the opener. The European/UK leg will stretch from May 9 to August 17, and then she’ll return stateside.

See Swift’s new The Eras Tour North American dates below.

10/18/2024 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

10/19/2024 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

10/20/2024 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

10/25/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

10/26/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

10/27/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

11/01/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

11/02/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

11/03/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

11/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/16/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/21/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/22/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/23/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

