What Time Is Omar Apollo’s ‘God Said No’ Streaming On Spotify?

Omar Apollo is releasing his second album, God Said No, and here’s when you can stream it on Spotify.
With a release date of June 28, the album will hit DSPs at midnight ET on Friday — just over 12 hours from this writing — so, if you live on the West Coast, you’ll be able to stream it starting at 9 PM.
Apollo announced the album in May, explaining that its title came from something a friend told him about a recently ended relationship. “I gave it my everything,” he said, “And God said ‘no.’”
The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with executive producer Teo Halm, with features from Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal.
For more information about the album, including its tracklist and promo tour, see below.
Tracklist
1. “Be Careful With Me”
2. “Spite”
3. “Less Of You”
4. “Done With You”
5. “Plane Trees” Feat. Mustafa
6. “Drifting”
7. “Empty”
8. “Life’s Unfair”
9. “Against Me”
10. “While U Can”
11. “Dispose Of Me”
12. “How”
13. “Pedro”
14. “Glow”
Tour Dates
08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann
09/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/22 – Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
God Said No is out 6/28 via Warner Records. Find more information here.