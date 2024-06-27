What Time Is Omar Apollo’s ‘God Said No’ Streaming On Spotify?

Omar Apollo is releasing his second album, God Said No, and here’s when you can stream it on Spotify.

With a release date of June 28, the album will hit DSPs at midnight ET on Friday — just over 12 hours from this writing — so, if you live on the West Coast, you’ll be able to stream it starting at 9 PM.

Apollo announced the album in May, explaining that its title came from something a friend told him about a recently ended relationship. “I gave it my everything,” he said, “And God said ‘no.’”

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with executive producer Teo Halm, with features from Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal.

For more information about the album, including its tracklist and promo tour, see below.