Former Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is less than a month removed from staging her Are We Flying Tour across North America, and I’d like to submit that the final answer is no. Tate McRae is not merely flying. She is rocketing to the moon.
The proof? Well, McRae’s Are We Flying Tour found her performing at The Rooftop At Pier 17 in New York City, and her newly announced Think Later Tour will place her back in New York City on August 22, 2024, except the second time around, she’ll perform at Madison Square Garden. Not to mention, in September, she dropped her “Greedy” single, which promptly peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.
On Monday, November 6, McRae simultaneously announced her 53-date international Think Later Tour and Think Later, her sophomore album due out on December 8. The album was executive produced by Ryan Tedder, pop hitmaker extraordinaire, and will receive the ultimate promo when McRae makes her Saturday Night Live debut on November 18. (Oh, no big deal, just a third massive announcement to casually drop on a Monday morning.) The November 18 SNL episode will be hosted by Jason Momoa with McRae as the musical guest.
McRae’s Think Later Tour is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland and will snake through Europe throughout April and May before landing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada — McRae’s hometown — on July 5, 2024, to kickstart her North American leg. The massive tour will wrap in Wellington, New Zealand on November 21, 2024. Charlieonnafriday will be the supporting act across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, while Presley Regier is the North American opener.
North American ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, November 7, with an American Express pre-sale. European and UK fans can earn access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering Think Later. That pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. local time. General sales for North America, Europe, and the UK are set for Friday, November 10, beginning at 10 a.m. local time.
As for Australia and New Zealand, pre-ordering Think Later is also the way to go for a chance at the pre-sale scheduled for Monday, November 13, at 9 a.m. local time. The Australian and New Zealand general sale is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, at 3 p.m. local time.
Below, check out McRae’s Think Later album cover as well as all of her announced Think Later Tour dates.
04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy
04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*
07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**
11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA
Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.