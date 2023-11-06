Former Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is less than a month removed from staging her Are We Flying Tour across North America, and I’d like to submit that the final answer is no. Tate McRae is not merely flying. She is rocketing to the moon.

The proof? Well, McRae’s Are We Flying Tour found her performing at The Rooftop At Pier 17 in New York City, and her newly announced Think Later Tour will place her back in New York City on August 22, 2024, except the second time around, she’ll perform at Madison Square Garden. Not to mention, in September, she dropped her “Greedy” single, which promptly peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Monday, November 6, McRae simultaneously announced her 53-date international Think Later Tour and Think Later, her sophomore album due out on December 8. The album was executive produced by Ryan Tedder, pop hitmaker extraordinaire, and will receive the ultimate promo when McRae makes her Saturday Night Live debut on November 18. (Oh, no big deal, just a third massive announcement to casually drop on a Monday morning.) The November 18 SNL episode will be hosted by Jason Momoa with McRae as the musical guest.

McRae’s Think Later Tour is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland and will snake through Europe throughout April and May before landing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada — McRae’s hometown — on July 5, 2024, to kickstart her North American leg. The massive tour will wrap in Wellington, New Zealand on November 21, 2024. Charlieonnafriday will be the supporting act across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, while Presley Regier is the North American opener.

North American ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, November 7, with an American Express pre-sale. European and UK fans can earn access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering Think Later. That pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. local time. General sales for North America, Europe, and the UK are set for Friday, November 10, beginning at 10 a.m. local time.

As for Australia and New Zealand, pre-ordering Think Later is also the way to go for a chance at the pre-sale scheduled for Monday, November 13, at 9 a.m. local time. The Australian and New Zealand general sale is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, at 3 p.m. local time.

Below, check out McRae’s Think Later album cover as well as all of her announced Think Later Tour dates.

04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy

04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls

04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*

07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle

07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann

08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium

11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena

* Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.