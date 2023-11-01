For nearly four decades, Mariah Carey has built an incredible catalog of songs. With 19 songs having reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, her music has proven timeless. While she has a vast collection of music in her repertoire, a specific song of hers has shown to stand the test of time nearly three decades after its release. As spooky season comes to a close, holiday season is officially upon us, and this season was welcomed by Carey earlier this morning (November 1), as she shared a video of herself literally defrosting. As we enter the holidays, we can expect to hear Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on every radio station, in every store, and pretty much anywhere music is played for the next eight weeks.

It may be tough to remember when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” first dropped, as it feels like its always been part of our lives. At this point, hearing the song everywhere is part of the American zeitgeist.