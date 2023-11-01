In recent times, Mariah Carey has bookended the years on the charts. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was the final No. 1 song of 2022 and the first of 2023, and that’s been true in previous years, too. Well, it’s Carey time again. As has become tradition, now that it’s November 1 and Halloween is over, Carey has come through with a new video ushering in the holiday season.

Carey’s video, shared at the crack of midnight, sees Carey encased in a block of ice as people in spooky costumes work to defrost and free her. Carey, donning a Santa-inspired outfit, busts out a high-pitched “It’s tiiime” as the ice surrounding her cracks and crumbles away. Carey and others then dance and celebrate in front of a festive backdrop as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays.

Carey actually started her Christmas prep well before today: In early October, she announced her Merry Christmas One And All Tour. She’s added some dates to the trek since then, so find the most up-to-date information on Carey’s website.

Presumably, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will have some more chart magic this holiday season. Earlier this year, it became the first song to ever hit No. 1 in five separate years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023).