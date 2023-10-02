There are just two more months left of 2023, the weather is getting colder, and pumpkin spice has infiltrated coffee shop menus and store shelves, so you know what that means. In the words of the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, “The actual defrosting has begun!”

In the coming weeks, you are sure to hear her holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” about 437 times, right up until the day… and for lucky fans in the cities listed below, you can hear her sing it live on her Merry Christmas One And All Tour.

The tour will begin the week before Thanksgiving and will run right up until the week before Christmas, hitting major cities across North America including LA, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Philly, before concluding in Christmas central, New York City.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

Tickets will go on sale on October 6, 2023. You can see the full dates below.

11/15– Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

11/17– Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/21– Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/24– Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Arena

11/27– Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/29– Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

12/01– Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/03– Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/05– Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/11– Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/13– Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/15– Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/17– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden