There are just two more months left of 2023, the weather is getting colder, and pumpkin spice has infiltrated coffee shop menus and store shelves, so you know what that means. In the words of the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, “The actual defrosting has begun!”
In the coming weeks, you are sure to hear her holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” about 437 times, right up until the day… and for lucky fans in the cities listed below, you can hear her sing it live on her Merry Christmas One And All Tour.
The tour will begin the week before Thanksgiving and will run right up until the week before Christmas, hitting major cities across North America including LA, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Philly, before concluding in Christmas central, New York City.
Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023
Tickets will go on sale on October 6, 2023. You can see the full dates below.
11/15– Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino
11/17– Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/21– Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/24– Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Arena
11/27– Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/29– Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
12/01– Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/03– Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/05– Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/11– Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/13– Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/15– Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/17– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden