Sophie Ellis-Bextor has found a resurgence for her song “Murder On The Dancefloor” through TikTok. The track gained traction after appearing in the final scene of the recent movie Saltburn, which (spoiler alert) ends with a naked Barry Keoghan dancing around a mansion to it. Since then, listeners have used the dancefloor hit to soundtrack their own moves — or just to sing along, as it is insanely catchy.
Because of this, Ellis-Bextor has made her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and is currently sitting at No. 51 — inching up the chart.
Here’s what to know about the song’s origins.
When Did Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Come Out?
“Murder On The Dancefloor” was initially released back in 2001, as it was part of Ellis-Bextor’s debut album, Read My Lips. At the time of its release, the disco-inspired pop track peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, staying there for 16 weeks. It also had crossover success in Australia, peaking at No. 3 over there.
“It actually feels really magical,” she told BBC following the reignited success. “And if I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really… It’s extraordinary. It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it. I love the way people react when I do it live. But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful.”