When Did Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Come Out?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has found a resurgence for her song “Murder On The Dancefloor” through TikTok. The track gained traction after appearing in the final scene of the recent movie Saltburn, which (spoiler alert) ends with a naked Barry Keoghan dancing around a mansion to it. Since then, listeners have used the dancefloor hit to soundtrack their own moves — or just to sing along, as it is insanely catchy.

Because of this, Ellis-Bextor has made her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and is currently sitting at No. 51 — inching up the chart.

Here’s what to know about the song’s origins.