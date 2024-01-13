Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” has found itself becoming a resurgent hit, years after its original 2001 release, thanks to the disco pop song appearing at the end of the new movie, Saltburn.

During a recent appearance on the Capital Breakfast radio show (via NME), Ellis-Bextor revealed that the song has had a longtime famous fan: none other than Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters.

“Dave Grohl once told me his family adore the song,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Thank you for telling me and also share this publicly. Don’t feel we have to keep this private.'”

While Grohl himself has yet to respond or share his love for the track amid the viral rise, it is definitely relatable that it made his family playlist.

“Murder On The Dancefloor” originally reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, where it has since returned, placing at No. 8 currently. This is also the first time that Ellis-Bextor has appeared in the Billboard Hot 100, as the song continues to spread around TikTok. (It also doesn’t hurt that it soundtracks a nude dance scene during its placement in the movie.)

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary,” she told NME about the song’s growth happening decades later. “To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers… It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”