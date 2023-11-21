Barry Keoghan On Absolutely Going For It All In ‘Saltburn’

Barry Keoghan talks about having unwavering trust in his Saltburn director, Emerald Fennell. And for a movie like Saltburn, yeah, you’re going to need to have a whole lot of trust that your director can pull it off. Have you seen Saltburn? It’s currently out in limited release, going wide later this week, so maybe you have? If you have, you’ll probably know which scenes are being referenced here. Without giving too much away there’s a scene of Keoghan’s character, Oliver Quick, at a grave. There’s a scene of Oliver Quick dancing around the Saltburn estate naked. And then there’s a scene that takes place in a bathtub that, judging from internet search queries for “Saltburn bathtub,” is getting a lot of attention. Or, at least, some curiosity.

In Saltburn Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, a young man at Oxford who, during a break, manipulates his way (to put it kindly) into an invite to Saltburn, an estate belonging to the parents of the subject of Oliver’s fascination, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). At Saltburn, Oliver does his best to fit in, until he doesn’t. A lot of unusual things happen while Oliver is at Saltburn.

Shortly before Keoghan called I was asked, since Keoghan is out of the country, if we could connect on WhatsApp instead of the phone. At this point, I went into a minor panic because I had never used WhatsApp and had (and still have) no idea how it works. Trying to sign up, I somehow messed the whole thing up. By the time we connected, by regular phone, I had come to the realization I am really bad at WhatsApp…

Hey, Barry.

Hey, Mike. What’s up?

You know what I learned about myself today? I’m bad at WhatsApp.

What? Tell me, Mike.

I didn’t know that before today, but I’m bad at it. I messed it up.

You know what? That’s kind of cool. Kids respect that these days when you’re not good with tech.

I’m usually good at tech, but I’m bad at WhatsApp.

They all pretend they’re not good at texting and all of this stuff, and it’s kind of the cool thing is to not be good at it. But when you’re not actually good at it, that’s real coolness. So I respect that. With me, I’m not good at any of it.

That’s what people say about me when I walk down the street: “There goes real coolness.” Everyone says that.

“There’s real coolness! Mike, he doesn’t know how to use WhatsApp.” Nah, that’s proper cool.

I love those videos when they show teenagers a rotary phone and they can’t figure it out.

Game Boy Color. They wouldn’t know what a Game Boy Color is! Crazy. Crazy.

First of all, Emerald loves you. I think you know that already, but she does not stop talking about you.

She literally just sent me a text there two minutes ago saying, “I love you.”

Really?

I’m not messing.

Well, there you go.

I love that woman as well. She’s fucking amazing. She’s been a big part of my life in the sense of looking out for me and always checking in on me and always making sure I’m doing the right things. She’s been an amazing person for me.

Is this going to be a collaboration going forward?

I hope so. I hope so. I really do. She’s amazing. She’s one of the best directors I’ve worked with, and I say that in the sense of she’s so fucking clever. Sorry about cursing, but she’s so clever and so honest.

Oh, you can curse. You can say fuck if you want.

Oh, okay. No, but she is. She’s got a different approach. You know when you find yourself really comfy around someone? It’s because you trust what they do and you kind of understand their approach as well. And there will be times me and Emerald wouldn’t even have to talk. She’ll look at me and I know what to do and I know what not to do. She wants to justify every single motive you have going forward as well as the character and what’s the reason for it. Yeah, she’s just incredible, man. She really is. And she’s such a soft soul as well. And … you know I mean that. Yeah, she really does, she cares for me so much. I just responded to her right now, “I love you, too”