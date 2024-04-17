The dynamic duo is back at it again. This summer, pop sensations Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on the hot queer tour of the summer. Today (April 17), the two announced the Sweat Tour, their co-headlining North American tour.

Over the course of their respective careers, Charli and Sivan have collaborated quite a few times, notably on the songs “1999” and “2099.” Both acts have large LGBTQ+ followings, many of whom are looking forward to seeing them when they come to town.