The dynamic duo is back at it again. This summer, pop sensations Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on the hot queer tour of the summer. Today (April 17), the two announced the Sweat Tour, their co-headlining North American tour.
Over the course of their respective careers, Charli and Sivan have collaborated quite a few times, notably on the songs “1999” and “2099.” Both acts have large LGBTQ+ followings, many of whom are looking forward to seeing them when they come to town.
When do tickets for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour come out?
Tickets for the Sweat Tour will be available for purchase beginning next Thursday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time through a Live Nation presale. General onsale will begin next Friday (April 26), also at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for the presale and purchase tickets here.
See the tour dates below.
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
