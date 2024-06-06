When Will Charli XCX’s New Album ‘Brat’ Be On Apple Music?

“Brat sounds really b*tchy, and it’s very direct; it’s a little confrontational, but I think also it’s confrontational because, sometimes, when you’re at your most vulnerable, you lash out,” Charli XCX said on Therapuss With Jake Shane. “That’s the whole thing about the name, Brat. Yes, it’s b*tchy and [redacted] and confident, but I think also you act like a brat when you’re feeling insecure.”

Luckily, we don’t have to wait much longer to fully understand what Charli XCX meant when describing her forthcoming new album, Brat. “Von Dutch,” “360,” “Club Classics,” and “B2b” are already out in the world, but here’s when the rest of the tracklist will join them.