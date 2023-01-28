When Will Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Album Come Out?

Karol G excited fans this week by announcing a new album, Mañana Será Bonito, with an endearing Instagram video. In it, the Colombian superstar spots a piece of paper urging anyone who feels sad to call the listed number. She dials it, and viewers are taken inside a call center run by children.

The young boy who picks up Karol G’s call gives her advice while wearing a purple T-shirt with “Mañana Será Bonito” written across it. The phrase translates to “tomorrow will be beautiful.” The video ends with the written message “COMING SOON…”

And that’s where we still stand. Karol G has not yet announced a specific release date for the album, though there’s a better than good chance that she will not be touring in support of it in 2023. Karol G did dish some details about the album in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone.

“Every day, I kept finding something I wanted to change or rethink, or finding little details I wanted to update,” she told the publication. “It’s always hard, but now I’ve turned it in and it’s finished, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

She also explained the reasoning behind the title: “This definitely represents a specific phase of my life. The name of album is a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally, I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day, I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.'”

Karol G last dropped KG0516 in 2021. It was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at last year’s Grammys.