People have paying a lot of attention to Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine in recent days. On September 19, model Sumner Stroh shared a TikTok video in which she alleged she and Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had a year-long affair and that Levine even expressed a desire to name his and Prinsloo’s forthcoming child after her. In a second video, Stroh added she is “embarrassed and disgusted” with herself over her role in the situation and that during the affair, she was under the impression Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was “over.”

Levine later offered a response to the allegations, but Stroh seems to take exception to them, as indicated by a cryptic post she shared after Levine’s statement was released.

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday, Stroh wrote, “Someone get this man a dictionary,” presumably implying that Levine misunderstands the meaning of the word “affair” or that he’s twisting its definition.

Levine’s statement read, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. […] In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. […] My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”