Who Does Billie Eilish Play In ‘Swarm?’

What can’t Billie Eilish do? That’s a rhetorical question. While Eilish’s fans impatiently await her next musical era, the Oscar and seven-time Grammy winner is busy rolling out her next Nike collaboration and expanding her acting prowess.

Eilish attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on March 14 with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford ahead of its Amazon Prime Video release this Friday, March 17. “From Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn,” the official description teases.

We’ve known that Fishback is starring opposite Chlöe, but Eilish just confirmed that she’s also part of Dre’s twisted journey. The 21-year-old posted a clip to Instagram. In it, Dre tells Eilish’s character about red milk spilled on the carpet. “Did you hurt someone?” Eilish’s character asks. “Yes,” Dre confirms, and Eilish sends chills down the spine with a whispered, “Very good.”

Hailey Bieber (“!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”) and Gracie Abrams (“Oh im obsessed”) were among those flooding the comments section.

According to The Daily Mail, Eilish’s character is rumored to be named Eva, “though no details about the role have been revealed.”

Entertainment Tonight provided a little more detail:

“Debuting on Friday, the series follows a young woman named Dre (Fishback) whose obsession with one of the world’s biggest pop stars as well as an unexpected trauma involving her sister, Marissa (Chloe Bailey), sets her on a dark journey across the country. As Dre continues on her increasingly violent path, she encounters characters played by Damson Idris (Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid) as well as Bryron Bowers, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, internet personality Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin and American Auto breakout X Mayo. That includes Eilish.”

ET also noted that Eilish’s Swarm supporting role marks her official acting debut “in a fully scripted role.”

See Eilish’s Instagram carousel from the Swarm premiere below, and watch the official Swarm trailer above.