Streaming services have become the way the majority of fans consume the music they love these days, and Spotify is the clear leader in the streaming space. That makes their tracking data significant, and fortunately, the company maintains the terrific Spotify Charts website. Their Weekly Top Songs charts can serve as a useful complement to the Billboard Hot 100 and offer further insight into what music is currently making music fans move. Take a look at the the top 10 songs on the latest Weekly Top Songs USA chart (for the tracking week ending November 16) below. Check out the full top 200 list here, and if you’re curious about what the entire world is listening to, find the Weekly Top Songs Global chart here.

10. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” Summer (Taylor‘s Version) may finally be starting to fade away, as “Cruel Summer” looks just about ready to leave the top 10 of the Top Songs chart. 9. Tate McRae — “Greedy” McRae’s hit peaked at No. 4 previously but it’s still bobbing around near the top of the chart, rising two spots from last week.

8. Drake — “IDGAF” Feat. Yeat A new crop of Drake songs will presumably enter the chart next week with the release of For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, but in the meantime, his and Yeat’s “IDGAF” is still representing in the top 10. 7. Taylor Swift — “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” It feels like Swift will have some sort of chart presence until the end of time, and indeed, this “From The Vault” track is one of the three songs the artist has in this week’s top 10.

6. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Ever since Doja released “Agora Hills” in September, fans have been speculation about the song’s meaning. 5. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” Kahan had his commercial breakthrough a year ago with his third album, Stick Season. The title track is crushing it 16 months after its initial release, reaching a new peak in the top 5 this week.

4. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Country music dominated this past summer, and while that trend has mostly dissipated, Zach Bryan is still sticking around with his hit Kacey Musgraves collaboration. 3. Mitski — “My Love Mine All Mine” TikTok has become a regular hitmaker these days and Mitski is the latest artist to get a boost from the video platform: It’s currently No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for a fourth week.