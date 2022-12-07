Lana Del Rey is set to return with her ninth studio album this coming March. Her new record, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? sees her reuniting with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, as well as a promising set of producers, instrumentalists, and vocalists.

As noted by the album’s cover art. Antonoff will once again handle a portion of the music production. Antonoff has produced on several of Del Rey’s albums, including Norman F*cking Rockwell and Chemtrails Over The Country Club. It looks like Antonoff will also be contributing vocally, by way of his band, Bleachers.

It appears Del Rey has also cut tracks with Canadian rapper and pop star Tommy Genesis, singer and instrumentalist SYML, Father John Misty, and New Orleans native musician Jon Batiste, who took home the Album Of The Year award at this year’s Grammys for his album, We Are.

But perhaps the most perplexing of the features is Judah Smith, who appears to be a pastor at Del Rey’s church, Churchome, according to Stereogum. It is unclear as to whether Smith will be contributing musical vocals or a spoken sermon.

You can check out the album cover below.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.