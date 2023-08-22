Why Are Artists Leaving Scooter Braun?

Over the past few days, there have been reports that some of Scooter Braun’s biggest clients are seeking new management: Billboard reported yesterday that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have left Braun. That followed reports that Justin Bieber, who Braun famously started representing after seeing him on YouTube, was also splitting with Braun, although representatives for both parties declined the rumors.

Regardless, there’s something going on here, so what is it?

Variety has a new report that seems to offer some answers. What appears to be happening is that Braun is actually taking a step back from hands-on, day-to-day artist management so he can put more energy into being CEO of HYBE America.

A source told the publication, “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO. People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Meanwhile, Variety also cites sources with conflicting perspectives. One said, “He’s imploding. It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore.” Another noted, “He’s getting out of management — he has been for years. That’s the real story.”

Braun himself cryptically addressed the situation today (August 22), tweeting, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.” That is so far the only public comment Braun has offered about the rumors.