Why Was Britney Spears Dancing With Knives?

Britney Spears recently had fans talking after her latest Instagram dance video featured some unique objects. In the clip, Spears wields two knives as she twirls around. “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!!” Spears originally captioned the video before adding, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon.”

Initially, many were concerned as they looked very real. Some have pointed out that Spears might have taken inspiration from Shakira’s recent performance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where she did choreography while holding two knives.

“The way Britney watched Shakira’s Vanguard performance and decided to have a mother off,” one user posted.

“I remember when all these ppl who are sharing their concerns about Britney’s post that she’s dancing with knives were deeply worried about Shakira when she danced with knives,” another added. “Oh wait, that didn’t happen!!!”

Spears has had a wild year, after her separation from Sam Ashgari. Still, she is keeping things moving, gearing up for the release of her memoir, The Woman In Me. Her 2002 movie, Crossroads, is also getting a re-release in theaters to celebrate — and giving newer Spears fans a chance to catch it.

Check out Spears’ knife dance above.