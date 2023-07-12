In February 2022, it was reported that Britney Spears had signed a book deal. That May, she said she intended to release the book by the end of the year and noted, “I want to talk about secrets!!! The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing.” That didn’t come to pass, but now the memoir does have a confirmed release date: It was revealed yesterday (July 11) that the book, titled The Woman In Me, is set to hit shelves on October 24.

After that news dropped, Spears shared a video discussing the writing process, saying, “OK guys, so I just got finished with my book. It’s coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it, and if you don’t, that’s cool, too. ‘Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I wanna take ya to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama.’ I’m outta here, so bye guys, hope you like the book.”

She also shared another video in which she says almost the exact same thing.

The book website reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”