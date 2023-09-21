Earlier this month. Taylor Swift broke the record for the biggest single-day ticket sales with her The Eras Tour concert film. Now, Britney Spears is about to shake up the world of cinema as her 2002 movie Crossroads returns to the screens.

The “Toxic” pop star’s film will show on only two nights, October 23 and October 25, in 875 locations across 24 countries. Tickets go on sale on September 28. There will be a bonus sing-along of two Britney Spears’ hits from Crossroads that weren’t on the big screen before. There will also be a soundtrack album called Crossroads: Special Edition, full of remixes.

“I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen,” Director Tamra Davis said, according to Variety. “Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda [Rhimes] is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters. We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. I’m so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is slated for publication on October 24.