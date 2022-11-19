While Rick Caruso, who reportedly spent $100 million running to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, lost to Democrat Karen Bass, he still received a lot of support from prominent celebrities ahead of the election. One of them being pop star Katy Perry, who faced backlash from fans after supporting the Republican candidate… who only switched to being a Democrat in January.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,” Perry posted, complete with an image of her posing with her ballot, as she clearly voted for Caruso. She also included some colorful hashtags like #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok and eventually turned off the comments.

Perry’s fans were shocked by the move, as she previously had voted for Hilary Clinton and advocated for maintaining Roe V. Wade. Meanwhile, Caruso’s past policies include being linked to anti-abortion organizations and pledging $1 million to seemingly support abortion rights (but never donating).

Other Caruso supporters include Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, so at least Perry can place herself in normal billionaire company. “Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor,” Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “He’s awesome.”

“Elon, thank you for your support. L.A. is the greatest city in the world. I would be honored to be her next mayor and serve the city that I love,” Caruso replied. Despite all of his vocal celebrity supporters, Bass still won the mayoral election.

View some additional fan reactions to Katy Perry’s polling pick below.

los angeles, let me put it in a way u can understand: celebs endorsing karen bass:

kerry washington

natalie portman

john legend

jane fonda

america ferrera

aloe blacc celebs endorsing rick caruso:

the kardashians

gwyneth paltrow

katy perry

elon musk

chris pratt

scooter braun — Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) November 8, 2022

katy perry smiling like a firework while losing most her fanbase over supporting Rick Caruso, before he loses being mayor (2022, colorized) pic.twitter.com/WSu10FcL2F — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) November 17, 2022

As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others. — Travon (@Travon) November 8, 2022