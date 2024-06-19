ariana grande
Katia Temkin
Pop

Why Does Ariana Grande Change Her Speaking Voice?

Ariana Grande is one of the most technically skilled singers in all of pop music, but recently, it’s her speaking voice that has been making news. A clip from her recent interview on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast has been making the rounds, and in it, Grande speaks in a voice that sounds lower than usual before returning to the higher-pitched voice she most commonly uses in public settings these days.

Why Does Ariana Grande Change Her Speaking Voice?

Grande actually admitted that she does change her voice intentionally and broke down why: In a comment on a TikTok video, Grande explained, “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health [tea emoji] i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing [crying emoji] i’ve always done this BYE.”

She also previously explained this in a much older video that has been making the rounds in response to the Podcrushed clip. In it, Grande says, “I’m speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in, because I’ve been doing a lot of interviews all day and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.”

So, there you have it: Grande is so serious about her craft and preserving her vocal assets that she regularly uses a non-natural speaking voice.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best R&B Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors