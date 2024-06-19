Ariana Grande is one of the most technically skilled singers in all of pop music, but recently, it’s her speaking voice that has been making news. A clip from her recent interview on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast has been making the rounds, and in it, Grande speaks in a voice that sounds lower than usual before returning to the higher-pitched voice she most commonly uses in public settings these days.

Why Does Ariana Grande Change Her Speaking Voice?

Grande actually admitted that she does change her voice intentionally and broke down why: In a comment on a TikTok video, Grande explained, “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health [tea emoji] i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing [crying emoji] i’ve always done this BYE.”

Ariana Grande comments on viral video of her voice change: “i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE” pic.twitter.com/E4LYyWwpnO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

She also previously explained this in a much older video that has been making the rounds in response to the Podcrushed clip. In it, Grande says, “I’m speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in, because I’ve been doing a lot of interviews all day and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.”

Here Ariana talks about speaking in a higher placement to preserve her voice. It’s something some singers do She’s also a theatre kid and it’s very expressive so it’s normal her voice fluctuates Some people are tryna make it seem something it’s not This video is 10 year ago pic.twitter.com/sg8noAQxFs — ᏒΛIП | ᵖᵒˢⁱᵗⁱᵒⁿˢ ❀ ☀️ (@itsyaboyari__) June 17, 2024

So, there you have it: Grande is so serious about her craft and preserving her vocal assets that she regularly uses a non-natural speaking voice.