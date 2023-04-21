Will One Direction Reunite To Perform At Coachella 2023?

There was a reshuffling of the Coachella 2023 lineup between Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 because Frank Ocean suffered an ankle injury that hampered his headlining set last Sunday, April 16, and will prevent him from performing at all this Sunday, April 23. Blink-182 will replace him.

Coachella released all set times for Weekend 2 yesterday, April 20. Despite no palpable sign of One Direction, fans are still holding out hope that the disbanded boy band will reunite for some sort of performance. As documented by HITC, the rumor mill was set ablaze by this TikTok and stoked by people on Twitter running with it.

SOMEONE SAID ONE DIRECTION IS A SURPRISE GUEST AT COACHELLA AND IM GONNA THROW A FIT IF IM NOT THERE — LIL PIÑA (@lindsey28nicole) April 21, 2023

Rumors are saying one direction is headlining Coachella weekend 2. Welcome to clown town 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — pete wentz backup 🎀 (@finelineway) April 20, 2023

The speculation seemed to be at its height before Blink-182 was confirmed as the replacement headliner for Ocean, and now that the Sunday night headlining slot has been settled, it’s clear that any linking between One Direction and Coachella was just wishful thinking.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the One Direction stan community, as it was previously rumored that the iconic group once consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik was going to reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The show publicly shot down the rumor on April 13.

However, it’s not a total loss. Styles will be one of Corden’s final guests for the last Late Late Show episode on Thursday, April 27.