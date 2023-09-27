Will Taylor Swift Be At The Next Chiefs Game Vs. The Jets?

Update: Sources close to Front Office Sports told the publication that Taylor Swift will in fact be in attendance at the Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Original Article: Taylor Swift set the internet on fire over the weekend after she seemingly confirmed the rumors that she was dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce — by making a public appearance at the game with his mom. She rooted him on, and the two were seen leaving together, apparently going to rent out a restaurant afterward.

The next Chiefs game against the New York Jets is being held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium this Sunday, October 1. There is speculation whether Swift would make another appearance to support Kelce, or if she would appear at scattered games in the future.

Swift also has an apartment in New York, which would make it pretty easy, especially as she is currently taking a break between The Eras Tour dates.

Earlier this morning, Kelce opened up about Swift being at the game during the new episode of his New Heights podcast.

“That was pretty ballsy,” he told his brother. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and the day went perfectly for the Chiefs.”

Time will tell if Swift and Kelce continue their football game interactions.