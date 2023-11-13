Will Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Married?

If you have a parasocial relationship with world famous pop stars and Hall of Fame-bound football players, it was a big weekend for you.

Taylor Swift altered the lyrics to a song from Midnights to make it about her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who traveled to Argentina to attend an Eras Tour concert (it was a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs). While performing “Karma,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” instead of the usual “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.” He seemed to enjoy the change.

Now that Swift and Kelce are hanging out with each other’s parents, some, including One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, are certain that wedding bells (or at least the “Haunted” bell) could be in the future.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas… and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” she wrote on X in response to a video of Kelce with Swift’s dad. When one of her followers noted that Swift has never changed the lyrics to one of her songs for a guy before, the actress (who is married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan) replied, “Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy.

Burton added, “Get a man who lights up when you win.” Is that a reference to “I Did Something Bad”? Because it seems like Swift is experiencing the most fun she’s ever had.