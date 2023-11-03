Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has parted with his mustache, but his relationship with Taylor Swift is alive and well, even though Morgan Freeman does not “think about them at all.” While Swifties are still parsing whether the newly released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) track “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” is about her long since dead relationship with Harry Styles, reporters in Germany want status updates on “Traylor” (or “Tayvis“).

In a clip circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Entertainment Tonight, an off-camera reporter asked Kelce for “the latest status” and if he’s in love with Swift. “What is the latest status?” Kelce responded. “Um, the latest is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.” When pressed about the whole being in love part, the two-time Super Bowl champion said, “Um, I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.”

Then, a separate off-camera reporter asked if Swift will attend the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 5. Kelce remained a good sport and quipped, “You know what? When I mention, or everybody knows that she’s at the game, the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So, I don’t wanna mess with any of that stuff, so I’m just gonna keep it to myself.”

Swift is due to resume her The Eras Tour next Thursday, November 9, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Chiefs will enjoy their bye week after this Sunday’s game, and Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported on October 19 that Kelce plans to attend the beginning of Swift’s The Eras Tour international leg.

“Travis and Taylor are all in,” an unnamed source told ET. “The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”