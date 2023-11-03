Travis Kelce Taylor Swift SNL 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Travis Kelce Was Asked If He’s In Love With Taylor Swift, And He Answered It All Too Well

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has parted with his mustache, but his relationship with Taylor Swift is alive and well, even though Morgan Freeman does not “think about them at all.” While Swifties are still parsing whether the newly released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) track “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” is about her long since dead relationship with Harry Styles, reporters in Germany want status updates on “Traylor” (or “Tayvis“).

In a clip circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Entertainment Tonight, an off-camera reporter asked Kelce for “the latest status” and if he’s in love with Swift. “What is the latest status?” Kelce responded. “Um, the latest is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.” When pressed about the whole being in love part, the two-time Super Bowl champion said, “Um, I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.”

Then, a separate off-camera reporter asked if Swift will attend the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 5. Kelce remained a good sport and quipped, “You know what? When I mention, or everybody knows that she’s at the game, the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So, I don’t wanna mess with any of that stuff, so I’m just gonna keep it to myself.”

Swift is due to resume her The Eras Tour next Thursday, November 9, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Chiefs will enjoy their bye week after this Sunday’s game, and Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported on October 19 that Kelce plans to attend the beginning of Swift’s The Eras Tour international leg.

“Travis and Taylor are all in,” an unnamed source told ET. “The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Brian Fallon Reviews Every Gaslight Anthem Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×