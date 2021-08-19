Willow Unveils The Dates To Her 2021 ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ Tour

With her latest album Lately I Feel Everything, Willow fully pivoted to pop-punk territory. The 11-track album boasts features from notable ’00s musicians like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, as well as contributions from indie groups like Cherry Glazerr. Now, Willow announces she’s gearing up to hit the road in support of her new album.

The singer officially announced dates to her 2021 Lately I Feel Everything tour Thursday. It kicks off in mid-September in Santa Ana and comes to a close in October in Atlanta. Shortly thereafter, the singer is set to join Billie Eilish on a handful of dates as support for the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour.

Check out Willow’s Lately I Feel Everything tour dates below.

09/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

09/19 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at Market

09/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

09/23 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

09/29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/16 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage

02/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*

02/05 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

02/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Music Center*

02/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

02/09 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

02/10 — University of PA @ Bryce Jordan Center*

02/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

02/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

02/15 — Montreal, QC Canada @ Centre Bell*

02/16 — Toronto, ON Canada @ Scotiabank Arena*

02/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

02/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

02/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

02/22 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

04/08 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

* supporting Billie Eilish

Lately I Feel Everything is out now via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. Get it here.