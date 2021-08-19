Willow Unveils The Dates To Her 2021 ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ Tour

With her latest album Lately I Feel Everything, Willow fully pivoted to pop-punk territory. The 11-track album boasts features from notable ’00s musicians like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, as well as contributions from indie groups like Cherry Glazerr. Now, Willow announces she’s gearing up to hit the road in support of her new album.
The singer officially announced dates to her 2021 Lately I Feel Everything tour Thursday. It kicks off in mid-September in Santa Ana and comes to a close in October in Atlanta. Shortly thereafter, the singer is set to join Billie Eilish on a handful of dates as support for the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour.
Check out Willow’s Lately I Feel Everything tour dates below.
09/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
09/19 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at Market
09/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
09/23 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
09/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/16 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage
02/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*
02/05 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*
02/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Music Center*
02/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*
02/09 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena*
02/10 — University of PA @ Bryce Jordan Center*
02/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*
02/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
02/15 — Montreal, QC Canada @ Centre Bell*
02/16 — Toronto, ON Canada @ Scotiabank Arena*
02/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
02/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
02/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
02/22 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*
04/08 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*
* supporting Billie Eilish
Lately I Feel Everything is out now via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. Get it here.