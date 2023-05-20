Here Are All The Musical Cameos In ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Season 1

When the new Disney+ show, The Muppets Mayhem, hit the streaming service with the first season this month, fans were sure to have some celebrity cameos alongside their favorite puppets. And, as the series centers around Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem‘s band working with a record label to make an album, a lot of the surprise guests are famous in the music world.

Chris Stapleton is the first to appear in the opening episode, as one of the first talking heads to share how the fictional band influenced his music. Others in this segment include Lil Nas X and Tommy Lee — who jokingly flashes his “Mayhem” tattoo as a fake nod to the band.

Later in the show’s sequence, the Muppet music crew attends a party where Steve Aoki is the DJ and Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins performs.

Another DJ, Zedd, and Sofia Carson (Disney’s Descendants) play a larger role in the series. Nora, played by Lilly Singh, wants Zedd to produce the band’s album. Carson arrives in the picture as a singer, when the group ultimately decides to give their song to her — and it becomes a massive hit.

Kesha also stops by to help the Muppets along their journey, while she’s trying to collab with them. Ziggy Marley also tries to help the Electric Mayhem find the right direction for their song, putting his own spin on something Kesha originally performed slower. Other collaborators as potential ideas in this part include Desiigner and Deadmau5.

Other mentions for musicians in the rest of the series are The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and Paula Abdul.

Last, but absolutely not least, “Weird Al” Yankovic appears in the show as the band is presumably having a drug hallucination. But, of course since it’s Disney+, they just ate some expired marshmallows. What a silly band!