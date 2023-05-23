Season 21 of the reality music competition show American Idol has officially declared its winner. Now viewers are interested in seeing what the hosts have planned now that their schedules have opened up. For Katy Perry, a musical collaboration could be on the horizon.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, the musician was asked, “Which up-and-coming artist would you love to collab with.” Perry quickly replied, “Ice Spice!”

This wouldn’t be Perry’s first time linking up with a hip-hop act. In the past, she’s worked with rappers Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and the Migos.

Although Perry didn’t provide any further explanation as to why she wanted to team up with the “Princess Diana” rapper, she immediately began to rap the chorus to PinkPantheress’ song “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” in which Ice Spice is featured, proving that she is indeed a fan.

As Perry talked about what a future music release plan would entail, she said, “I’m very excited for the next ‘thing’ and I’m still doing my [Las Vegas] residency for the rest of this year. And it will end on November 4, so there are only a few shows left actually. But every ending has a new beginning.”