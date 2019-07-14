8 Great: Active Joshi Wrestlers You Should Love

DDT Pro

8 Great is our new, extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

Previously on 8 Great, With Spandex writers have celebrated our favorite things from the career of Dustin Rhodes, the original GLOW, and NJPW in 2019, as well as standout LGBTQ wrestlers. This week, I’m highlighting eight currently active joshi wrestlers who I like and think are worth checking out, but who you might not have heard of before.

At this point, enough Japanese women wrestlers have had mainstream wrestling exposure in the U.S. that you probably don’t need an explanation of what joshi is, but I’ll sum it up anyway just in case. In Japan, women’s wrestling usually takes place in totally separate promotions from men’s wrestling, though there are a few men’s promotions like Wrestle-1 that are mostly male with a smaller women’s division and some that host intergender matches.

Japanese women’s wrestling peaked in popularity in the late 1980s-early ’90s, with All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling the most famous and successful promotion at the time. Some performers from this scene and time period briefly appeared on American wrestling TV when WWF and WCW’s brief experiments with more athletic women’s divisions.

In the 2000s, Japanese women guest-starred in American promotions like Shimmer and Chikara, but more exposure to joshi came when WWE hired Asuka (fka Kana), then Kairi Sane (fka Kairi Hojo), and Io Shirai. Other joshi wrestlers have performed in the Mae Young Classic and in independent promotions around the world, including wrestlers from Stardom made guest appearances in Ring of Honor. Japanese women wrestlers recently gained even more international exposure by being featured on All Elite Wrestling shows.

At the same time, joshi shows in Japan have become more accessible internationally through not only the work of [heroic] bootleggers on the internet, but through promotions like Stardom, Sendai Girls, and DDT’s Tokyo Joshi Pro making efforts to promote and make their products more accessible to English speakers.

If you’ve taken advantage of that to make joshi wrestling the main type of wrestling you watch, the picks on this list are probably very basic and revealing of which promotions I watch the most (I’ve highlighted some TJP wrestlers before), but if not, this could introduce you to some wrestlers who might end up being some of your new favorites. This is not at all a ranking of the eight best women wrestlers working in Japan right now, but these are eight really good Japanese women wrestlers who you might not have seen before.