It’s been a vocal weeks for critic of wrestling legend Bill Goldberg, be it his backstage encounter with Matt Riddle airing on WWE Network or Bret Hart’s comments on how he doesn’t belong in the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Metro before Friday night’s edition of Smackdown on Fox, Goldberg revealed that his biggest critic is actually himself.



In the interview, Goldberg explained how “going through the motions” in his “make-up” match with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam helped him with his self-confidence, and got him back into the right frame of mind in the ring.

“I think for me, what the Ziggler match did, was reaffirm my own self-confidence, not for anyone else. But I just needed to go out there and go through the motions, and know, man, just ’cause you stumble once, [it] doesn’t define you. “Unfortunately I was defining myself by whether it be a move or a night or a match. The fact of the matter is, I’m extremely hyper-critical of myself and that’s what’s made me the person that I am … It’s a blessing and it’s a curse. I’m never happy, but I’m always striving to be better than anybody else… [The Ziggler match] helped me out a lot, it really did.”

Maybe he’ll feel even better after his steakhouse-centric rematch with Ziggler comes together.

He also continued to explain what went wrong in his “perfect storm of crappiness” against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, in case you aren’t aware of how hard it is to pick up a 6-foot-10 quinquagenarian when you’ve headbutted a locker room door so hard it severely concussed you.