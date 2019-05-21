The status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Division continues to seem all-too precarious. After about a year of being built up as the premiere women’s tag team, Sasha Banks and Bayley won the titles in the Elimination Chamber, only to drop them soon thereafter to the IIconics at WrestleMania. After their loss, the inaugural champions were split up, leading to Sasha’s current absence from the company. Meanwhile the IIconics, one of the great heel comedy teams of all time, have barely defended the belts and didn’t even appear at Money in the Bank.
The IIconics Are Scared Of Being Split Up
Elle Collins 05.21.19 27 mins ago
