WWE Is Reportedly In Talks To Bring Enzo Amore And Big Cass Back To NXT

Once upon a time, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were stars of NXT. Their collection of catch phrases and over-the-top East Coast “Certified G” personas got them over with the crowds in a big way. Then they came up to the Main Roster, where the crowds still loved their mic work but they never really got a Tag Team push. Enzo in particular was a pariah among the other wrestlers and was moved down to 205 Live. Then he was investigated for rape and failed to inform WWE, resulting in his termination. He ultimately wasn’t charged with a crime, which many wrestling fans mistakenly believe proves he’s innocent. As for Big Cass, he was also released after going off script in a segment with a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan (remember that?), and for also being unpopular due to his general behavior. Since then, Enzo has been kicked out of Survivor Series for trying to cause a scene, and had a shoot-fight with Joey Janela at a Blink-182 concert. He and Cass also invaded a ROH event, which was supposedly scripted, but ultimately didn’t lead to them joining the promotion.