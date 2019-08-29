WWE Is Reportedly In Talks To Bring Enzo Amore And Big Cass Back To NXT

08.29.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Once upon a time, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were stars of NXT. Their collection of catch phrases and over-the-top East Coast “Certified G” personas got them over with the crowds in a big way. Then they came up to the Main Roster, where the crowds still loved their mic work but they never really got a Tag Team push. Enzo in particular was a pariah among the other wrestlers and was moved down to 205 Live. Then he was investigated for rape and failed to inform WWE, resulting in his termination. He ultimately wasn’t charged with a crime, which many wrestling fans mistakenly believe proves he’s innocent. As for Big Cass, he was also released after going off script in a segment with a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan (remember that?), and for also being unpopular due to his general behavior. Since then, Enzo has been kicked out of Survivor Series for trying to cause a scene, and had a shoot-fight with Joey Janela at a Blink-182 concert. He and Cass also invaded a ROH event, which was supposedly scripted, but ultimately didn’t lead to them joining the promotion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSbig cassENZO AMOREWWEWWE NXT
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP