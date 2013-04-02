Season finale review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Ghosts’

“Justified” just wrapped up its fourth season. I interviewed Graham Yost about the season, and I have a review of the season finale coming up just as soon as this beard makes me Santa…
“You know what I’m wondering, is what do you tell yourself at night when you lay your head down, allows you to wake up in the morning pretending you’re not the bad guy?” -Boyd
Last week, I noted that as much as I’ve enjoyed this season – which did a better job of balancing multiple bad guys and agendas than season 3 ultimately did – it felt like Raylan had taken a bit of a backseat to the supporting cast and guest stars in recent weeks. I wasn’t sure how much business the finale had left to deal with, now that Shelby was in WitSec, but I knew I wanted it to involve Raylan more prominently than he’d been in recent weeks.
And boy, did it. “Ghosts” put a cap on most of the season’s stories, including the brand-new civil war within the Detroit mob, but it was primarily about Raylan’s ongoing struggle to decide what kind of man he wants to be, and about Boyd and Ava’s dreams running up against the realities of what’s been a pretty reckless rise to the top of Harlan crime.
The immediate threat against Winona was taken care of pretty quickly, and provided one final chance this season for Raylan (and Winona, who’s studied well under her ex) to pump some bad guys full of lead. After that action sequence in the nursery, “Ghosts” turned more contemplative, as Raylan had to decide how far he would go to protect his family – and whether he’s really the outlaw with a badge that Arlo, Hunter and Boyd have all accused him of being at some point this season.
I liked that the decision he ultimately made about Nicky wasn’t even all that clear-cut. Yes, he technically offers Nicky a chance to turn himself in, but it’s wrapped within a bogus threat that he knows Nicky will see through, while revealing that the true threat is Sammy Tonin, whom Raylan called in to do the dirty work for him. Raylan doesn’t technically pull the trigger on Nicky, but it’s really just a matter of semantics, just like his explanation that he’s not going to do anything about it because he’s suspended, and therefore not a lawman.(*) Raylan accomplishes what he wants to, but in a way where he gets to return to his job in 30 days.
(*) A nod to the original title for the show, which FX had to ditch once A&E used it first for Steven Segal’s reality show. With the benefit of hindsight, “Justified” is the much better choice, yes?
Boyd, meanwhile, gets everything he ever wanted professionally. The chaos with the Detroit mob seems to have forgiven his debt to Nicky, and now he’s in charge of all of Wynn’s heroin distribution – not just in Harlan, but all of Kentucky. But of course none of that matters to him now, because Ava’s headed behind bars, possibly for life. Even though the show had been foreshadowing something bad for Ava with all the talk of their happy ending in Cloverhill, it still hurt to see her in that squad car, with Boyd trying to choke Shelby’s replacement and letting out a prolonged primal scream. They were this close, but close only counts in horse shoes and some of Boyd’s favored explosives. Lee Paxton turned out not to be Drew Thompson, but I imagine Boyd’s going to be spending a lot of next season trying to really hurt that man, preferably with the help of his new pal Wynn.
We close the season with another round of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” as our hero and his friend/nemesis ponder two homes: one from a past he can never escape, the other from a future he won’t get to enjoy. That backyard’s nice, but it’s not befitting the outlaw that Boyd Crowder is destined to be. And Raylan Givens may try to be a better provider for his future daughter, may angle for a big promotion, but he’s always going to be the angry kid who grew up in a house that had a gravestone pre-made for him. With Arlo dead, it’s now the only grave in Arlo’s mini-cemetery left to be filled – most likely when he’s not fast enough to get off a shot while the other guy’s busy pulling. And the way Raylan Givens lives his life, it’s just like he tells Boyd on their drive to the airport:
“They always pull.”
Raylan’s a fast gun, super-cool and great with a quip, but ultimately, he’s a tragic character. And I appreciate that after all the capers and double crosses of the last two seasons, “Justified” pauses at the end to remind us of that.
Strong season. Terrific finish.
Some other thoughts:
* Go read the Yost interview for an explanation on why the finale didn’t have room to explain Johnny’s status, why Art isn’t likely to retire anytime soon, why Adam Arkin was too busy working on Yost’s other FX drama to play Theo Tonin again, etc.
* Even though he’s back in Kentucky, I will keep petitioning for some kind of Wynn Duffy-based web series until it happens, dammit. Who wouldn’t want to bridge the long gap between seasons with a glimpse of Wynn’s sojourn in Canada? “Wynn Duffy Tries Poutine!” “Wynn Duffy Practices Curling!” “Wynn Duffy Tells a Newfie Joke!”
* Tim gets a bit of closure on the whole Colt/Mark thing, but like all the other things he’s seen and done that caused his PTSD, it’s mainly treated as another excuse for dark humor.
* Jimmy always gets stuck with the worst details in the Crowder gang, doesn’t he?
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I loved the season. I particularly loved the theme(s) that ran through out the season: Can a person escape their past and/or change. This was first set-up with the deceptive mini-arc of the fake spiritual camp. They (the sister was the brains but both were a part) went from town to town with their faith schemes only to pay the price when they ran into Boyd. Boyd and company all got destroyed by their past actions. Raylan as it turns out is much more like his father (and family) then he wants as will presumably always be in Harlan; Raylan will never escape.
My love for the season and the season finale not withstanding, all the promos set this finale up in a way I found jarring and quite far from what it actually was.
Absolutely loved it. Season is up against season 2 as the strongest from front to back. That song is so haunting. I can’t wait another 9 months. I guess that’s what blu rays are made for.
I liked the season as a whole, but I don’t feel like it had as many outstanding individual episodes like season 2 and 3. 2,3,4, and 1 is how I would rank the seasons.
I love that they play that song at the end of each season. I also cannot wait to see what they come up with for Season 5 since the Justified writers have managed to reinvent the show each season and managed to pull out probably their strongest season yet (sorry Season 2, I love you Mags but this one was better). Just a fantastic finale and I find it strange that even with Game of Thrones back, The Americans currently enjoying a strong Freshman season, and Mad Men set to return all I can think about is how I’m going to miss Raylan Givens and company.
I find that this season made a point to remind us that Boyd and Raylan are on a parallel path going in different directions, but also that no matter what you do, you can’t change where you came from and ultimately who you are. I enjoyed the mystery I hope they do at least one more of these types of seasons before its all over.
I just want to thank Comcast for screwing up the FX channel all night and making this episode and a few others this season impossible to watch.
That might be an FX issue. I was having similar problems with Time Warner Cable.
Great end, I put it on side with Season 2.
Anyone else think Winona wouldn’t put with this if she was in The Following?
Loved the season, but didn’t love the finale. I thought it was ok. Something about it felt a little flat. I think it was the preview from last week that messed it up for me. It seemed like the Winona situation was going to be more dramatic. It obviously was serious, but it resolved neatly and quickly. Then I got excited for the Raylan / Nicky showdown and that was wrapped up very neatly with not much drama.
The Boyd/Ava parts were great though and it puts that side in a great place for next season.
What was the preacher’s sister doing there when Ava got arrested? Did she tell Lee Paxon’s character who the body was? How does she know who Paxon was? I’m confused.
She knows who deputy Mooney was. He probably was the one to invite her.
I would like an answer to this as well. I’m sure its a detail I’m just missing, but I’m curious if she had something to do with Ava getting busted.
She approached Shelby to do something about Boyd midway through the series and he declined. When he got nailed as Drew Thompson, I’m assuming she approached Shelby’s replacement with the same deal and he went to Paxon’s character.
RWG (or something like that)
@RWGIBSON13~ That’s a lot of filling in the blanks. I thought that was a very weird scene as it seemed the only reason she was there was for some poetic justice in getting to see Boyd fall after what he did to her brother. Still doesn’t explain why she was there. A lot of annoying loose threads in these last episodes.
She was the one to tell the police about what happened with Eli Mae and Ava, not Eli Mae. If you recall, Eli Mae told her the hole story. That was my take anyway. She did it to get back at Boyd.
Since the ‘previously on’ made a point to show that Ellen May told the preacher’s sister about the murder, by showing her briefly they were implying that she had told the authorities the story (as payback to Boyd for her brother) – and so no bail for Ava and probably a lot of years.
It was rather awkward the way they placed her at the scene, but it saved them some dialogue about it.
But in any case, that was the reason behind the preacher sub-plot: to set up actions by Boyd that were unnecessary and extreme – and which would spark a karmic bite in his ass.
After Tim has killed Colton, and is sitting with Cassie, she says that she’d rather “his bullet had found Boyd Crowder,” so her resentment of the outlaw is still very strong. Showing her watching the scene, as Madmeme notes, saves some otherwise awkward dialogue and “explanations.”
What I especially like about JUSTIFIED and Elmore Leonard in particular is the leanness of the dialogue, and here it was simply eliminated with just that one shot.
They give you just about everything the viewer needs to know… bravo to them for not serving it up on a dinner tray!
I too loved this season. I think I still prefer season two, but four is a darn close second.
I particularly am fond of that closing scene, in which Raylan’s is closing up that hole that was opened in episode one and which kicked the whole thing off. Love the symmetry, the poetry of that image combined with Art’s letting know what he already knows. Art, always fatherly and caring; Raylan, a hint of mischief in his face despite the always lingering guilt and anger. And ultimately, I think, it’s that guilt that separates him from Arlo, that makes him a better man despite his complicated nature.
Speaking of Arlo: every dad should watch this show. I have two very little boys and fatherhood has made Justified meaningful on an entirely different level.
Some really powerful stuff in this season. bravo to everyone involved. I hope the Emmys come calling, unlikely though that may be.
Write a comment…I too loved this season. I think I still prefer season two, but four is a darn close second.
I particularly am fond of that closing scene, in which Raylan’s is closing up that hole that was opened in episode one and which kicked the whole thing off. Love the symmetry, the poetry of that image combined with Art’s letting know what he already knows. Art, always fatherly and caring; Raylan, a hint of mischief in his face despite the always lingering guilt and anger. And ultimately, I think, it’s that guilt that separates him from Arlo, that makes him a better man despite his complicated nature.
Speaking of Arlo: every dad should watch this show. I have two very little boys and fatherhood has made Justified meaningful on an entirely different level.
Some really powerful stuff in this season. bravo to everyone involved. I hope the Emmys come calling, unlikely though that may be.
Well, that was fun. I’m thinking a large part of next season will be about Paxon and the “old guard” Harlans vs Boyd and Wynn Duffy. While I liked Sam Anderson on LOST, I’m not sure he has the chops to carry off something like this on his own though.
RWG (and the new replacement Sheriff doesn’t seem a whole lot more intimidating)
If you want to see the dark side of Sam Anderson, just watch Season 2 of Angel.
The props dept. didn’t work to hard on William Mapothers rotting corpse.
“I’d recognize that face anywhere.”
Did Bernard ever meet Ethan Rom on the island?
This shows got no female characters left besides the marshall i forgot her name! Got to think of a way to get Ava out of jail next season, Boyd!
That was awesome. The middle part of the episode with Boyd and Raylan might have been some of my favorite scenes the series has ever done. Olyphant and Goggins just have absurd chemistry as these characters. At times during the season I got frustrated by their lack of screen time together, but episodes like this make it so worth it.
I agree I love those 2 together, Walters episode on SoA was awesome as well. But I hope season 5 puts Walter and Tim in a position to function together for a common goal some more.
Now I am sad no SoA till the Fall and Justified after that these 2 shows deserve Emmy consideration they have been robbed IMO
And just like Tara on SoA, Ava also gets hauled off to jail. Similar endings for both leading ladies!
Wonderful!
Post a comment…
One thing I didn’t understand– why was Raylan suspended? Was it legit it just a plot convenience?
He was ordered to take a few days to cool down after his father was murdered in prison. Instead he went and conned his way into doing the prisoner transport for the guy who killed his father since that guy also knew the identity of Drew Thompson. Can’t think of the name of the murderer exactly, but it was the former Harlan County Sheriff who tried to kill Raylan in Season 1.
That was on top of Art suspecting that Raylan was moonlighting earlier in the season, but deciding not to act on it. And there’s probably things from the previous seasons he’s being holding back on. As Art said, the list is very long.
Holy crap…..the plot arc about Raylan moonlighting and then getting his money stolen by the bartender and her boxer husband…..that seems SO long ago, I can’t believe it was this season. Weird.
Thanks, Alan, for another great season of reviews for my favorite show on TV. I don’t consider an episode “done” until I’ve read your recap.
I feel like you really get these characters and what the show is trying to do, and I always find myself looking at something that happened in a different way.
Boyd and Raylan had someone else do their killing this season.
Absolutely great season. Up there with season 2. I am in awe of the finale. Yes, Raylan got to shoot people, but the ending was hunting and profound.
I just have one request for Yost: PLEASE LET BOYD RISE!!
I love the parallel stories of Raylan and Boyd. I know that there could be a very good point about Boyd’s consistent failure, but the last season has to be Raylan vs. Boyd. It just has to. Let next season be his rise.
I’m not going to be able to backtrack and view seasons 1-3. Is it possible to start with season 4?
I’m sure everyone will agree that you should find a way to start at season one. I’ve actually been able to buy seasons 1-3 on bluray for under $20 each off Amazon at one point or another so that’s an option. Otherwise, if the choice is between season 4 and no Justified at all, I’m actually not sure. Part of what’s so great is the relationships between the characters that have developed over the past seasons. I guess give it a shot anyway? Heh.
If you have Netflix streaming, you can just watch the entire series on there. Only costs $8 a month.
Oops. Not true. Well, you can rent the discs from them anyway…
I think you can stream them all on Amazon Prime, if you have that.
I haven’t seen The Wire, Deadwood, The Sopranos, Madmen, or Firefly. I need to catch up on all of them, obviously. Meanwhile, there are several ongoing series (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Americans, Girls, House of Cards, etc.) I’m avidly following. Plus I have a DVR filled with suffocating wonderment. And a shelf of unviewed DVD movies. And…a life, with varied interests.
I’m sure Justified seasons 1-3 were terrific. But merely “terrific” doesn’t make my cut. It sounds like season 4 was better than terrific. So I’d hate to miss it. But I can’t take the time to catch-up.
So, again, can I come into season 4 cold?
As much as I am a huge fan of the show, I would say no. More than half of what made season 4 so spectacular is all the character development and relationships we’ve seen over the previous three seasons, all of which are available on Amazon Prime for streaming. I know there are a lot of great shows out there, but start with season 1 and take your time, or don’t bother. I don’t think.if you start with season 4, you won’t understand or appreciate why so many fans are crooning about this season. The plot alone won’t have the same impact for you.
Geez, of course you can come into Season 4 cold. But if you DO decide to do it that way, I guarandamntee you you’ll end up spending the money on the first three seasons sooner or later.
RWG (probably sooner rather than later :-)
Season 3 was the first season that I watched all the eps and in order. I’d gotten S 1&2 DVDs from the library, but never found time to watch them all, but I was aware of some of the earlier character arcs from reading here. I don’t think missing parts of the earlier seasons will keep you from enjoying the later ones, even if you don’t have the deep background info that more devoted watchers have.
Season 3 was the first season that I watched all the eps and in order. I’d gotten S 1&2 DVDs from the library, but never found time to watch them all, but I was aware of some of the earlier character arcs from reading here. I don’t think missing parts of the earlier seasons will keep you from enjoying the later ones, even if you don’t have the deep background info that more devoted watchers have.
If you’re going to only watch one season make it season 2.
Now, didn’t I tell you, when you were complaining about all the various plotlines earlier in the season, that it would all pay off in the end?
Told you so.
I just remembered that when Jeremy Davies won his Emmy last year he still had his crazy Dickie Bennett hair so everybody assumed he was coming back this year. So uh I guess he just likes that haircut?? Haha
When it was revealed that Raylan had hooked up with Sammy Tonin, I turned into Chris Farley doing his bit from “The Chris Farley Show”: That was *AWESOME!!*
Even before the benefit of hindsight, ‘Justified’ was always the much better choice!
Can’t deny that there was some great stuff in this episode, but so much left me scratching my head.
*Um, the rocking chair? What was the point of that? Aparently, nothing.
*I know it probably has to do with filming schedules but do they have to have a scene seemingly jump from midnight to 11am? Or are we supposed to infer that the police kept Ava in the car for hours and it took Boyd hours to arrive at the slurry.
*And what WAS the preacher girl doing there? Did someone call her up and tell her to hurry over just so she could gloat?
*This one might be nitpicky, but you’re checking someone for a wire tap and you pat them down but don’t check the giant hat on their head?
*And why did Nicky turn into a Scooby Doo villain and confess everything at the last minute?
I guess Picker was just being helpful putting that chair together for Winona.
The rocking chair scene seemed designed to tell the audience that Augustine’s men knew where Winona was and could get access to her extremely easily.
Considering that Boyd dug up the replacement body in the dark of night (and explained the tight timeline they had to be on to pull of the switch), it wouldn’t surprise me if Ava was out there maybe an hour before dawn.
As someone said earlier, preacher girl told the sheriff what Ellen May witnessed. She wanted to thumb her nose at Boyd.
The hat thing is nitpicky. Micing a hat would likely provide poor, muffled quality (as the hat would actually prove a barrier to clean sound). Plus, you’d have to fit a transmitter or recorder under the hat as well (because a wire coming down from the mic in the hat to a receiver on Raylan’s body would be kind of obvious). Long story short, it would be unusual for you to mic a Stetson, and Picker was primarily just going through the motions.
Picker was there last week with the rocking chair to case the place, so his men would know exactly what to expect when they came for Winona the next day.
That’s a good explanation Alan, but a lot of things just seemed to only make sense from a literary standpoint and not form a logical standpoint within the story. You can’t put a loaded rocking chair in the nursery and then not use it.
Why did Ava turn Jimmy loose to dump Delroy’s corpse alone?
I had the same question. Seemed convenient for the story so she gets nicked alone, but what was HER rationale.
Because the body was the only thing linking her to the murder. If Jimmy knows where the body is dumped the entire situation could be repeated.
Makes sense. Thanks.
Probably the thing I’m happiest about is that they did not kill of Ava or Winona. We’ve come to expect a fairly high level of storytelling from this show, and I felt that killing off one of those two (at least at this stage with where the characters are) would be a cheap, cop-out device robbing us of what would be much richer possibilities with them living.
I’m glad the show did not disappoint on this front, and look forward with great anticipation to the myriad possibilities of Season 5.
Great finale. I’d give the first 2/3 of the season an A+ and the finale as well. For me, this was the best season so far, even better than the acclaimed season 2.
Best season so far.
I love this show.
Great, bittersweet finale. Raylan takes care of Nicky and the threat to his family but in an underhanded way; Boyd gets Detroit’s drug territory in Kentucky but loses Ava. That made me really sad (even though she helped kill someone and was moving dead bodies around).
Raylan has always operated in the “grey area” when it comes to catching the bad guys but usually it’s more straight forward – with his gun. This time it was different. He figured out a way to get the job done without pulling the trigger himself. That way he could protect his family and keep his job. But it’s not clear what of the two things is more important to him. Is his identity completely attached to his role as Marshall or is he going to try to be a responsible father- unlike Arlo. I think he will find out how much he is like Arlo next season when he tries to be a better father to his own child.
Seeing him at the family house fixing the hole in the wall – that started this whole adventure off – and sitting on the porch in front of the family graves – was a really powerful ending.
Sorry to see Mike O’Malley get killed off. He was just fantastic as Nicky A. The scene he did with Ava was the most memorable one from the season for me; the second was the phone conversation between Tim and Colt in “Decoy”.
I did miss Adam Arkin as Theo Tonin – but am very happy to hear it was because he was tied up with The Americans. That makes it worth the sacrifice of not seeing him.
At first, I was very upset that they killed Arlo off this season but they have really used that so well in terms of Raylan’s conflicted psyche. Arlo is a specific ghost that will always be with him.
And seeing Wynn Dufy at the end of the episode, was the cherry on the sundae for me. Having Boyd promoted by the Detroit mob only means more scenes with Duffy next season. Can’t wait till next season.
Why move the body when you could have just dumped some dynamite down the mine and sealed it in forever? Nonetheless great season!
Good point!
It wouldn’t be sealed forever, they could just dig it out. They wouldn’t even need to find a whole body just some parts to get some DNA from.
“The Walking Dead” pay attention; this is how you pull off an amazingly satisfying finale.
I don’t see how Ava could be convicted of anything but improperly disposing a corpse. There doesn’t seen to be any physical evidence against her. Eli Mae could be discredited as a witness because she worked as a prostitute. The preacher’s sister testimony would be hearsay. Unless there is some physical evidence, like a gun or fingerprints, how can she be convicted of murder? Even if the people who helped her switch the bodies testified, she still isn’t connected to the murder.
I did like the finale and I’m glad I discovered the series.
I think it would be harder to discredit Elin Mae as an eyewitness given the physical evidence of the body, the previous associations, and the fact she had stolen the body (itself a crime) and was in the process of disposing it. It would be enough for me to convict her. But if they can get the physical evidence thrown out somehow then she could possibly skate on the murder.
In the post finale interview Yost said we’ll see Av regularly next season, if I’m not mistaken. Didn’t sound like he meant we’ll see Boyd’s weekly prison visits. But maybe they’ll stretch it a while before she gets off.
Great finale, great season, great show.
But did anyone else find it strange that two FX shows basically had the same season end for major characters? Tara on SOA & Ava on Justified both going to jail for murder while their men (Jax & Boyd) are left heartbroken.
Wynn Duffy shoots a moose!
Met E Leonard when living in MI Who knew such a great series would evolve from “Fire in the Hole. Absolutely best show going!!!
Wynn Duffy watches Canadian women’s tennis. In Canada.
I am glad Yost realises that Wynn Duffy like Saul Goodman or Roger Sterling are characters that just have to survive. They are epic characters that give me the biggest smile..so funny and memorable due to their awesomeness and douchyness…awesome!
Loved, loved, LOVED the resolution with Boyd and Ava. Though you’re right, Alan, it does hurt to see Ava caught, it really pays off all of the Ellen May/Delroy drama from last season and this season, but in such an unexpected way (though Ava IS guilty, in this case she’s merely a pawn to be used against Boyd)
The final scene with Boyd in the dreamhouse was great
Our take on the finale: [wp.me]
The scene when Boyd sees Ava in the squad car and loses it affected me much more than the scenes in the beginning with Raylan and Winona. I really like what they’ve done with Boyd and Ava this season.
Excellent, excellent finale IMO. When Boyd and Raylan were sitting in the car, I really thought keeping them apart for most of the season paid off, this way this scene had much more impact.
For all this talk of similarity between Raylan and Boyd (or his dad, as Shelby never tired of repeating) I really didn’t see it that way for much of this season. Not sure if it was because Raylan’s bodycount was unusually low, or because, at the end of the day, he does always shoot criminals who pull first. But I felt that his scheming to get Nicky killed really brought home that Raylan does whatever it takes, at the very least when it comes to his family. In this sense he is of course just like Boyd.
Especially now with the benefit of hindsight, I really like what they have done with Ava and Boyd as a couple this season. There is no other gangster couple like this on tv, I just love them. The finale scenes when Boyd arrives to find Ava arrested were heartbreaking, absolutely fantastic stuff. Funnily enough that touched me much more than any scene between WInona and Raylan ever has. I just didn’t think they would go there and kill a pregnant Winona. And the bond between Boyd and Ava seems so much stronger.
Seriously considering rewatching the first 2 or three seasons to see how this one measures up to season 2.
This season took its time to build, but it closed so strongly (“Decoy”, “Peace of Mind”, and “Ghosts” were all ‘A’ caliber episodes in my mind) that overall I would put Season 4 ahead of Season 3. Season 2 remains the show’s pinnacle to date, but they mounted a damn fine challenge this year. I really like Season 1 as well, but it’s clear that the show was still finding itself in those days.
While I doubt the show will do this type of season-long mystery again (and honestly, the best part of the season came when the ‘mystery’ part of the arc was over) it was a welcome break from the ‘big bad’ structure of the past two years.
I’ll miss Nicky Augustine, but I understand why he had to go. But I thought they missed an opportunity with the last scene with Raylan.
They sort of changed Nicky at the last moment, made him more of a conventional reckless thug. His charm is the way he was slightly above it all,
How about something like this:
Nicky: Marshall, I don’t have anything against you or that lovely ex-wife of yours. Hell, I sent her a glider. Top of the line. You can keep that, by the way, with my best wishes. They tell me there’s a three-year warranty.
But those animals out there? If I say I’m going to kill your family and I don’t, then that’s game over for me.
So that’s why I have to kill your family.
I know that sounds harsh, but let’s turn the tables. Did you work up some kind of grand Shakespearean hatred for the three of my guys you capped this morning? No. You shot them because they were in your way.
Raylan: And because they had a gun on me and my wife and my unborn daughter.
Nicky: Point taken. But I still think you see where I’m going with this. I’m not going to kill your family because I’m some kind of a monster. I’m going to kill them because, well, this is the business we’ve chosen, a
Dramatically it’s more interesting for Raylan to have to “faciliate the death of” a guy who doesn’t have any hard feelings, but still remains a threat.
And another way to explore the season’s big theme: “Are you just a criminal with a badge?”
I know it’s a time to celebrate a great show… but who is Nicky talking to on the phone in the limo? He’s going on about taking care of things….
Incredibly anti-climatic and safe finale. Look Winonaa is threatened, look Raylan saves the day.
With all of the shows I watch, I try to make a sincere effort not to overreact to individual episodes, and allow time to provide a little bit of perspective. That being said, whenever Justified concludes its run (I believe Graham Yost has said that he envisions the show running for six seasons) I have a hard time envisioning that this episode won’t land in my top 3-5 episodes overall for the entire series. Every note just landed perfectly for me.
The scene with Raylan and Boyd in the car driving to meet Nicky Augustine alone was worth the price of admission, but I also really enjoyed Raylan baiting and then taking out the thugs in the nursery. His and Winona’s “that’s why I love you” exchange was very sweet as well. As I’ve noted before, I really like Winona as a character, but I think the show was wise to start using her sparingly rather than every week. How many life or death situations can one court stenographer endure?
Boyd’s devastation at losing Ava in that way served as yet another reminder of why this show is so lucky to have Walton Goggins in its employ. His determination to free her and get revenge on Lee Paxton should provide him with some great material for next season.
All that, and “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” makes a welcome return as the closer for the season! (sung by someone other than Brad Paisley, I believe, but I’ll take it).
Great season. As others pointed out, it is hard to believe how different the start of the season (the bar girlfriend and her fighter ex) was from the middle and end. However, I liked overall mystery and the detours it led Raylan on (the two teenagers, Josiah and his foot) and am really pleased that they gave a relatively minor character from last season (Shelby) a beefed up role this season. I’ve been a fan of Jim Beaver from Supernatural and Deadwood and feel like he was excellent in this season and would love for him to get Emmy consideration.
I like how everything came together (Constable Bob, Tim & Colt, Ellen Mae, the preacher’s sister). Even Limehouse got a bit of an arc, finally doing the right thing by releasing Ellen Mae. Oh, and the way Raylan just let Augustine get murdered was awesome.
Justified is often at its best whenever Raylan and Boyd are together, so I’m glad they did that sparingly over this season. I’ve never been a fan of Ava, so no comment on how things ended with her in the end.
I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next season. We’ve seen how good Tim and Rachel can be, so I hope they continue to expand on their stories.