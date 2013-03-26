Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Peace of Mind’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as we are literally searching every dog house, hen house and outhouse…
It was going to be virtually impossible for “Justified” to top, or even equal, the enormous barrel of fun that was “Decoy,” which featured every aspect of the show, and every character, operating at peak value. But if “Peace of Mind” couldn’t hit that level, it did a fine job of moving the story forward, and wisely went for a different tone. “Decoy” was all smiles and joy (even when Constable Bob was being beaten half to death); “Peace of Mind” was contemplative and full of dread, and it worked quite well.
If anything, my biggest concern about “Peace of Mind” wasn’t the episode itself, but what’s to come. Even with certain threads dangling – notably Ava’s freedom and what becomes of the Crowder gang – this felt an awful lot like a finale to me. Drew is in custody, Ellen May is safe, Tim gets justice for Mark’s death, Raylan’s on the verge of promotion… what’s left?
Well, obviously we have to see if Boyd and Ava can get to Delroy’s body in time. And now we have to see how Tonin’s men will use Winona to get to Raylan, and from Raylan to Shelby.
Some or all of that could play out very interestingly. There’s a high potential cheese factor for a Winona kidnapping story, though at this point, I think Yost and company have earned the benefit of the doubt. But it does feel like the story of the season is mostly done, and all that’s left is an extended epilogue.
It’d be hard to ask for a better end than the one-two punch of “Decoy” and “Peace of Mind,” though. In particular, the payoff to the Tim/Colton arc was far more satisfying than I could have expected when they first crossed paths. Colton was a sketchy character at times, but that moment when he takes an extra drag on his cigarette, knowing it’ll be his final breath on this earth because he’d rather die than keep going, was a thing of beauty. And I loved that Tim pocketed Colt’s trademark sunglasses as a measure of the unlikely respect he developed for this guy who also murdered his friend.
I also liked how Ava and Boyd’s struggle to find a happy ending that they can both live with. Boyd has always been about self-preservation at all costs, but he loves and respects Ava, and she can’t bring herself to kill Ellen May.(*) For all of Boyd’s talk about how “you dictate the river of fate through your own actions,” his future – at least, the one he had planned with Ava – is out of their control right now, unless they can get to Delroy’s body with extreme haste. (Though if that was an option, why didn’t they do it the moment Ellen May became a problem?)
(*) Though I thought the storytelling was a bit muddled on what exactly Ellen May was meant to do there. Obviously, it’s better for Ava if Ellen May is dead, but for Theo Tonin – and for Boyd’s tenuous alliance with the Tonin gang – doesn’t Ellen May need to live so her fate can be used to keep Shelby quiet? Once she’s dead, there’s nothing to prevent him from testifying.
The one thing that the finale could definitely use is some more Raylan. He hasn’t been absent these last few weeks, but other characters like Tim and Bob and Ava and Shelby have taken greater prominence. If nothing else, Winona being targeted by Nicky and his guys should put the focus back on the guy in the big hat.
Some other thoughts:
* Winona’s having a daughter, which is what Raylan wanted. Assuming he doesn’t have another kid, the Givens line ends with him, even if the genes continue.
* Though this was a darker episode than last week, it was good to see Mike O’Malley continuing to enjoy himself enormously as Nicky Augustine. His delivery of “Wow, that sounded fantastic” after Johnny got off the phone with Limehouse was a thing of beauty.
* Art Mullen, not a fan of Julia Roberts: “Looks too much like Eric.”
* Bad job out of me last week in not identifying veteran character actor John Kapelos (well known to Generation X as a fixture of John Hughes movies of the mid-80s) as Picker.
* The 1997 LAPD shootout Boyd and Nicky Cush are discussing was dramatized in 2003’s “44 Minutes,” one of FX’s few forays into the world of made-for-TV movies, starring Ron Livingston, Michael Madsen and Mario Van Peebles.
* Art’s impending departure hasn’t been brought up in a while. Will the events of the finale delay those plans, or will the show’s timeline (remember, this season has covered only about two weeks of time for the characters) mean we can spend several seasons of Art counting down the days to retirement?
What did everybody else think? And what are you looking for in the finale?
I thought for sure that you would use “…as soon as we go to Six Flags” as your starting line.
Nicky needing Google Translate in order to chat with Boyd was funnier.
The Google Translate line was the one I zeroed in on, too. But I suppose one of the myriad pleasures of Justified is that is provides such a wide selection of candidate lines every week.
ha, how funny!! That was my prediction also. I said to my husband oh i bet you anything the opening to the review tonight will be ” coming up just as soon as we head to Six Flags”
I thought he might use the “why are you such an asshole? … Because it’s my job” exchange
I assume they will address whom is Tonin’s source in relation to Shelby changing terms to protect Ellen May?
It was the state cop that asked Raylan if he was involved in the Colt shooting. That cop had a look when Raylan answered, camera lingered. Detroit would want to know what happened there.
Pregnant lady sitting on a bomb? Someone actually pitched that one in the room.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the chair. I think it was more letting the viewer know that the Detroit guys know where Winona lives.
Actually a bomb was my thought too because that happens in the Elmore Leonard book Freaky Deaky
I thought of a bomb too.
Maybe there isn’t a bomb, but then it was a strange way to establish Picker`s presence. Does he shop a lot a Ikea? Was he showing off for Winona, or just being helpful? (We are going to kill you… but I’ll set your rocker up while I’m here.)
Good point about them not moving the body earlier, Alan. I’d venture to guess that there maybe just hasn’t been a lot of time between Boyd finding out Colt didn’t kill Ellie May and now, plus they’ve been very occupied by the Detroit mafia recently. If all of his has happened really in maybe a few days span, there may have just not been the time to go for the body. If you ask why they wouldn’t have just moved the body before considering to kill Ellie May, they probably just wanted to use the no accusations method then the no body method.
While I don’t have a lot of criminal experience, moving a body just seems like a good way to get busted. Ditching the body in the first place is obviously necessary to keep it from being found in the first place, but there is absolutely no good that can come of being caught with a dead body, whether disposing of, transporting or exhuming it. Much easier to whack a hooker, than go rooting around in an out-of-the-way place, especially considering that law enforcement is probably going to be at least a little interested in anything unusual you might do. You’re just too exposed and too vulnerable retrieving and then re-disposing of a corpse for it to be a smart option.
You have a point about the no-accusations being smarter as well. I think a lot of the nuts-and-bolts stuff slips by in these reviews a lot.
I agree with DARKDOUG. In addition, there’s the sheer nastiness of dealing with a decomposing corpse. I’m not sure how long Delroy has been dead, but the smell of decomposing flesh is unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced. I’d go pretty out of my way to avoid having to dig up a rotting corpse. And even without a corpse, Ellen May’s testimony could still cause trouble. Testimony is evidence, and who knows what else a clever investigator could come up with? Just as one example, there could be forensic evidence in the bar to corroborate the story. Eiminating Ellen May before she can report the crime seems like a better solution than simply disposing of Delroy’s body. I can understand why they might go there first, and not try moving the body until all other options were exhausted.
I would’ve expected that a former coal miner and explosives expert would’ve used those skills to obliterate the body hidden in a one shaft.
“* Art Mullen, not a fan of Julia Roberts: “Looks too much like Eric.”
I’m from Atlanta and worked with Eric (selling vacuum cleaners, of all things) when he was 18 years old.
This was well before bar fights, car wrecks and cocaine and I can assure you, Eric was prettier than Julia.
I was impressed that Eric Roberts went from a supporting role in The Dark Knight to the starring role in Sharktopus.
As soon as Winona said it was a girl, I figured that the writers are going to have it be a boy and explain it as the ultrasound being misread. It seems like too juicy a plotline to pass up, but then again I’m not a good TV writer (nor any skill level of writer in any medium, for that matter).
if ultrasound shows girl its always girl. you can get false positives on a boy cause the umbilical cord sometimes gets confused as a winkie.
From the Simpsons’ episode “And Maggie Make Three”:
Homer: Aw, it’s a boy! And WHAT a boy!
Dr Hibbert: That’s its umbilical cord. It’s a girl.
The writing credit for the episode:
Taylor ELMORE and LEONARD Chang
Talk about a perfect pair for this series.
I saw that and wondered if they might be noms de plume for a certain octogenarian mystery writer. Would Alan know if they’re actual people?
They’re real guys. Taylor Elmore has worked with Graham Yost for a long time.
IMDB: real writers with real credits – this is the second episode of Justified they’ve written together; they also wrote the ep when Raylan finds out Shelby is Drew.
How odd…..I caught those names really quick as I was watching and thought it was cool that the author of the books co-wrote the episode. Haha whoops!
Disappointed that they can only find two uses for Wynona, a) nag (in heels) and b) damsel in distress (in heels). Lather, rinse, repeat I guess.
No, she’s Raylan’s own good choice and redemption. He’s still an a-hole but working on behalf of the woman he still loves and now his child makes his arc all the more important? Will he change and grow like Ellen May did, like Ava did tonight? Now that he has people who he cares about and who care about him, it’s time he payed more attention to the choices he makes in his life, and how they affect others.
No question mark for the end of the first sentence.
Daughter of an a-hole! I meant at the end of the second sentence.
Sadly, that’s exactly what Natalie Zea gets to do on The Following too – damsel in distress. At least on Justified, she can be proud of her role – and I hope they aren’t going to blow her up. She could be out of two jobs if that happens and if The Following gets cancelled (I hope sooner than later).
Yeah they should have her get blown up and land in a pile of cats who lick her back to health, then she can dress in a gender-neutral costume and go on a citywide crime spree as the strong, independent femme fatale that every female character ought to be.
I was ready for the episode to end with the chair exploding.
That’s what I thought and I was worried as hell. A very good scene to end on, and I didn’t even realize the episode was over, it moved so fast and was so fluid.
man me too. i was like, they wouldn’t… would they? no. of course not! but… maybe. PHEW!
Would not be surprised if Ellen May passed something to Drew/Shelby while hugging in the conference room. His hands were by her pockets and Raylan wasn’t paying attention.
have they commented on the fact that so little time has elapsed? even in tv-land, 2 weeks seems not enough time for all that has happened.
There was a reference in the episode where Jody returned that made it clear the episodes were taking place on consecutive days.
Are we really to believe that Boyd knew where Winona lived [how exactly?] & told Augustin, and then in what appeared to be a very short period of time, Augustin got Picker to get a Fed Ex jacket, truck, chair and tools, drive over to Winona’s place and expertly assemble the chair?? Way too far-fetched.
This is inane nitpickery. These guys have resources out the wazoo. You think they can’t find a truck, a jacket, and screwdriver, and then have one of their most senior goons put together a chair? Even finding Winona couldn’t have been that hard. They had at least two guys in the FBI, and clearly somebody is leaking the Tonin crew information from Lexington.
I assumed it was more like, the Detroit mob decided they needed a handle on Raylan and then discovered he had an ex-wife (any two-bit detective could do that). The only really implausible part was Picker himself doing the delivery, but that was just done as a shorthand to the viewer, i.e. it’s the kind of thing you accept in your suspension of disbelief so we can enjoy the good parts of the show without dwelling on the mundane.
I didn’t think that Boyd had told Augustin where Winona lived. But, rather, that Tonin figured it out, probably using his rat in the Marshal’s office. That is where we think the rat is, right?
I thought similarly with respect to Boyd telling them about Winona–because when he hugged Ava and told her he had a plan it cut right to the nursery–and this made me sad, not only because I like Boyd but because he’s not a villain and would he really go after the family of his frenemy when he’s about to start a family himself? It goes beyond the game. It’s ugly and unlike his interactions with Raylan. I don’t think there’s any animosity btwn them, at least not on Boyd’s side. They’re very loose friends in fact. They tolerate each other because they recognize that each has to do what he does to be who they are. And they enjoy their matching of wits, wordplay, and strategy they have with each other. So, Boyd would not threaten Raylan’s family. And I was disappointed that at the end of Decoy, after Raylan said “promise me we’ll do this again” to the bad guys, he included Boyd and Boyd replied “Count on it.” That doesn’t track either.
I’m not going to second guess the writers and demand what I want to see happen, and I won’t judge them for making a creative decision they know more about than me, because they spent time thinking about these characters and know them really well, but, man, I hope the finale of this show isn’t the airport shootout at the end of Heat, where they’re forced to take each other down.
@BOB7 – I think when Boyd told Eva that he had a plan he then said that his plan was to get rid of Delroy’s body.
Unlike Alan I didn’t get the sense that it was a season finale. I hope I’m not spoiling anything, but from the moment Boyd proposed to Ava, didn’t anyone get the feeling that Ava wasn’t going to survive the season? I thought she may have been offed last week and again this week. I’d be surprised if she survives next week. She really doesn’t have much to do as a regular cast member and Boyd spending season 5 hunting down Theo Thonin would be fun. What wouldn’t be fun is anything happening to Winona. 1) As Alan mentioned, that has serious “cheese” potential that the show generally avoids and 2) we like Raylan annoyed, not grieving. Boyd in grieving is a different matter.
And hopefully they realize how good Raylan and his co-workers are together and continue down that road.
I have a feeling of impending doom for Ava, but not necessarily death. Prison is another possibility. I just know that nothing good ever comes from being close to Boyd Crowder. Not for his father, not for Arlo, not for his erstwhile congregation, not for Cousin Johnny, not for Colton Rhodes — the list goes on and on.
Ava is an ass-kicker and a main character in the Crowder clan. I for one would roll my eyes if they kill off such a strong female character.
For a second there I half expected Joe Carrol to pop out and kidnapp his wife!
All joking aside – this has been a fantastic season. Will be real interesting to see just how much they pack into the finale. Hard to believe the season is already over.
“The Following” is this year’s “The Killing”….everything going for it at the beginning and then a complete, laughable failure.
I fear for Winona since that turkey has been unfathomably renewed.
Well, “The Following” is on a major network, so it was doomed before it started. It’s like taking someone’s design for a beautiful car, and building it w/ only 3 wheels – no matter how good the premise is, the networks will dumb it down and make it terrible.
Loved Tim’s little tribute to Hollywood’s favorite U.S. Marshall, “Sam Gerard,” with his quote from “The Fugitive.” You know Tommy Lee’s character is a god to the guy in that line of work.
I’m worried about the possibility of no more Winona…
She’s a regular on another show, so I don’t know what kind of schedule agreement they have in place.
Her hotness would be irreplaceable, even if she’s just popping in here and there.
The thing that has bothered me about the whole Ellen May storyline – maybe I am not remembering correctly, but wasn’t Delroy trying to kill Ellen May and Ava when Ava killed him? Granted, they should have called the police and not dumped the body, but since it was basically self defense would the legal consequence be that bad for Ava?
Not technically. Ava called Delroy and told him to come and pick up Ellen May (to kill her), and when he showed up she turned the tables on him. So it was pre-meditated murder in the legal sense. But my question is, when did they decided that Ellen May was going to tattle on Ava? They’ve done plenty of dirty work in front of various minions of theirs, and didn’t worry about it. At what point did they decide she was going to turn on them? I can’t remember.
It was when they chose to buy Shelby over her from Limehouse. She spit in Ava’s face and yelled.
They talked about having Ellen May killed near the beginning of the season when Boyd asked Colt to kill Ellen May while driving her to a fictitious motel where she could work at a job without going against her new found faith in god. Though it was Colt’s job to kill her instead.
To be honest I can’t remember why Ava killed Delroy. This is one reason why I keep all episodes of Justified to watch twice, except my stupid cable provider didn’t believe me when when I told them that my DVR wouldn’t work so this is the third time I’ve lost all recorded episodes. (End of rant, sorry).
Back to your question, @HISLOCAL:
Perhaps the fact that when Ellen May found god at the revival meeting caused Boyd concern because of his background from when he thought he found god. He knows too much about how sinners feel that they need to repent for their sins. He felt it was only a matter of time before Ellen May would feel she needed to do the same by coming forward and confessing her sins, that would ultimately have to include Ava.
Boyd’s talk of fate reminded me of The Terminator franchise: “no fate but what we make.”
Maybe Boyd and Ava didn’t take care of the body yet because they thought it would be easier to take care of Ellen May than to go down a few hundred feet in a mine shaft. Didn’t they put the body in a shaft? I don’t remember exactly.
“Looks too much like Eric.” I am glad somebody pointed this out besides me!
I’m sure they have covered it, but can someone remind me why the Detroit mafia has such a big interest/presence in Harlan County Kentucky? I understand that Tonin and Shelby have history, but they have had presence there since the get go (ie Quareles)
Just seems a little far from where they would extend there arms of power. Any additional context would be appreciated.
Thanks.
I think the real reason is that Elmore Leonard based a lot of his novels in Detroit. I haven’t read the short story on which the pilot episode was based, but there may have been a Detroit connection for one of the bad guy characters. (We all remember the Florida connection.)
For a good reason within the world of the show? one thing led to another. In this particular case, it’s that Drew Thompson (Shelby) was working for the Detroit mob when he escaped by parachute, and chose Harlen county because Arlo, whom he met somewhere or other (Vietnam, maybe?) told him he would be a good place to hide if he ever needed to. Wynn Duffy moved from Florida to somewhere in the near South (sorry, I’ve forgotten the name) that’s a Dixie Mafia base, and they had some sort of loose connection to the Detroit lot. It was really just Quarles who was the only other Detroit link, and he was down in Harlen as a sort of loose cannon and, if I remember correctly, specifically to look for Drew Thompson, as there was some hint he was down there. It was Quarles’ misadventures that led Tonin to have to send a posse down to sort things out and find Drew.
I binge-watched the first 3 seasons and half of the 4th last month before catching up to the live broadcast, so I think I remember correctly:
The Dixie Mafia controls the drug trade in Kentucky, and their “parent company” is the Detroit mob. Last year, Tonin decided that the guy running the Dixie Mafia wasn’t cutting it, so he sent Quarles down there to sort things out. He killed the guy and installed Wynn Duffy as the new boss. But that’s when Boyd/Raylan/etc started getting involved, and Quarles went way off base and had his own storyline develop from there.
So, besides the hunt for Drew Thompson, Tonin also has Boyd’s crew as a recurring thorn in his side, so there’s a couple of reasons why the Detroit guys have dealings with Harlan.
This was an interesting episode for supporting characters. Tim gets a second episode to shine in, both as a wit and as a marshal, while Rachel gets some good lines but without any moments of action. Hopefully, next season they’ll give her the opportunity to shine in her own storyline and her own moments of glory, because Tim got so much this year.
As always, I love Ellen May. It was great to see her latent strength coming through and her blossoming self worth. I’ve been rooting for her all season long and I was mostly satisfied. I’m probably in the minority here, but I wish her transformation hadn’t been so tied to trite religous rhetoric. Its especially irritating since the show has several times pointed out that Boyd and Ava are atheists, playing into the notion that atheism not only rejects supernatural beliefs, but morality as well. There is such a thing as secular humanism, which embraces morality as being an objective standard of decency without a basis in religion. Boyd and Ava as the show’s ambassadors of non-belief make all their decisions based on self interest. Even when Ava chooses to do the right thing its only after being swayed by a sermon from Ellen May and Billy’s sister. Oh well. It doesn’t ruin the show for me, but it would be nice to be better represented on television.
Fascinating. I, too, have loved Ellen May’s arc, but for the very reasons you found unfavorable. I deeply appreciated seeing a rural Christian character that wasn’t a snake-handling hillbilly, a huckster, a dupe, or a neo-Nazi.
I also like how her arc fits the big themes of the season: the shadows that parents cast on their children, and Raylan’s “Once a crook, always a crook” mantra. Ellen May was born into a family that didn’t want her, ending up in the whorehouse almost because there was nowhere else to turn. But was she stuck in that life, forever, or could she change? (Or, more to the point, was she worth rescuing?)
Her story is quiet, playing in the background, but I think it resonates with a lot of folks.
What I found very moving was Shelby’s kindess and how it allowed Ellen May to know what it felt like to be truly loved, rather than be taken care of in exchange for something. I also loved how Ellen fought as best she could for Shelby’s safety. I just wish her revelation of self worth didn’t have to be tied to a scriptural basis.
Also, its not that I mind positive portrayals of religous people; Most of them are decent people. I liked Reverend Billy because he so clearly was an honest, caring person (and I’d say he transcended the “snakehandling hillbilly” stereotype). I just would like to see a show portray atheists positively instead of as villains, shrill pains in the ass, or (best of all) people who ultimately fall back on religion in trying times. Whenever I see someone complain about portrayals of people of faith, it occurs to me that they are completely ignoring the fact that its assumed that most characters on television are religous. Aside from this show, the only unambiguously atheist character I can think of is Britta on Community, and naturally any expression of her atheist ideas was presented as an example of her being “the worst.” (Although to be fair, they treat Shirley’s proselytizing as equally obnoxious.) The only show I can think of with a critical attitude towards faith is Game of Thrones, and that series doesn’t have to worry about anyone taking offense on behalf of its fictional religions. I’ve listened to a lot of the Simpsons DVD commentaries and they admitted that episodes focusing on religion always came down in favor of faith even though many of the writers have a more cynical view of the subject. I don’t want tokenism and I recognize that a show has every right to be pro-religion, I just wish there was an overall even-handedness across the landscape of television.
Well put.
Interesting that you wrote, “its assumed that most characters on television are religous”; I usually assume that most characters on TV are irreligious! Depends on your perspective, I guess, but your comments will make me pay more attention going forward. Thanks for your thoughts.
Rural Kentucky isn’t a bastion of secular humanism. You’ll have to look to other series for that.
And to be fair most atheists do not go around preaching their atheism like it is a religion of its own. They are mostly indifferent to religion. But how do you portray indifference in a dramatic way? For all we know Rachel may be a nonbeliever. It just hasn’t come up in conversation.( Boyd for example is not an atheist for secular humanist reasons. He was a devout Christian who lost his faith through tragedy).
On Cougar Town last week, we discovered Grayson was an atheist. It would never have come up except that Jules detected his lack of enthusiasm during prayer before dinner. (And honestly, I was more surprised to find that the rest of Cougar Town citizens were all such devout churchgoers :)
Maybe Limehouse is a secular humanist,
PRETTOK Atheists are everywhere, even in rural areas, though there are places where its probably best to keep it to yourself. Arguably, its the most religious environments that create non-believers. I would agree that generally the topic wouldn’t come up organically, so there may be many skeptics/atheists on television. My specific problem with how Justified dealt with this is that, whether intentionally or not, they created a dichotomy of good christians versus bad atheists. The only four people on the show whose beliefs have been established were against each other and it was believers on the side of right.
You sum up Boyd’s conversion accurately. He stopped believing because God didn’t stop bad things from happening to him. Unlike many people, for whom its an intellectual process (I’d recomend “Letting Go of God” starring Julia Sweeney), for Boyd its simply emotional. If Ava dies or gets locked up, I imagine there’s a good chance we’ll see him fall to his knees in prayer. Its a trope I’ve seen play out countless times. People who think they don’t believe need a tragedy to remind them how important it is to have faith in a higher power. I have bever seen a drama or comedy on television validate atheism. Its always muddied with hypocrisy or emotional issues or the “atheism is just another religion” nonsense.
DB COOPER I don’t think secular humanists burn people with lye to teach them a lesson.
Because only religious people can act inconsistently with their expressed worldview and philosophy.
DB COOPER I suppose if your standard is that merely claiming to be something makes you that thing, then sure a secular humanist could do such a thing. I could declare myself a secular humanist and wantonly abuse and victimize people, but in doing so I would demonstrate that I was lying. A vegetarian who eats meat isn’t a vegetarian and a humanist who acts inhumanely is not a humanist regardless of how they may self-identify.
Maybe Limehouse is a Randian objectivist.
I wouldn’t want to be Theo Tonin if something happens to Winona…
For this episode I was kind of hoping for a “Rachel and Drew on the train” semi-bottle episode so we could have more escapades and Rachel could finally have her moment to shine.
You know a show is doing something right when you are emotionally invested in the “bad” guys (almost) as much as the “good” guys.
It was good seeing Limehouse again this season. Say, have we ever seen any women in Nobel’s Holler, or are they just there in theory?
If this is leading up to a series finale and not just a season finale, I’ll be very, very sad. There may be countless lawmen on TV, but no one can even come close to replacing Raylan.
I was expecting an adventure for Rachel as well, and I was disappointed she didn’t get one. Also, I wouldn’t worry about the show ending. I think Alan meant that it felt like a season finale to him.
I think Noble’s Holler is an actual town, but we’ve only actually been to Limehouse’s farm/restaurant, so the only people we’ve seen are his henchmen.
@Hislocal: Exactly my point. I think you would have seen women, at least in the background, in a restaurant or on a farm. I mean, I can’t imagine Limehouse has no living female relatives.
Hey, great news to see today Justified got renewed!
Limehouse may be the worst civic development official in the history of the planet Earth. He hides all the women, and won’t let anyone from outside the town eat his delicious BBQ.
The town’s only visible sources of income are (1) fees from cash banking; (2) hide-out fees for beaten women; (3) ransom; and now (4) selling off peripheral land. He’s not doing a very good job.
Winona is Raylan’s ex-wife. The Detroit mob had to know that she means a great deal to him, especially carrying their child, to make the leap to find her and use her to get Raylan. Right? Which character knows that Raylan still loves his wife and is positively swooning over being dad to a daughter? The only person that Raylan spoke to in Tuesday’s episode about Winona and the pending birth of a daughter was … Art. I tend to think that, if the mob had known that they could get Drew and Raylan by grabbing Winona … they’d have done it immediately. Grab Winona or pay $300K to get Ellen May? Obviously…grab Winona. They didn’t grab Winona until that was the only way they could get Raylan and, thus, Drew. So, I wonder if there is somebody close to Raylan who’s talking to the mob. Does anyone except Art know that Raylan still loves his ex-wife?
I think that’s a bit of a stretch. Art might be the only one who knows the gender of the baby, but everyone in the office (and probably everyone in Harlan county) knows that she’s pregnant w/ his baby. I think that’s mainly what makes her a great target.
I don’t think it could be Art (NOOOO!), but I’m wondering if there’s some chance there’s some tracking / listening device in or near the office. Anyone remember whether Drew’s sort-of-ex-wife had time to tuck something (eg., a phone set to silent ring / auto-answer) into a desk drawer or the like? Perhaps right around the time she was not recognizing Shelby as Drew? Because I can see how that suspension of belief might keep a lady busy, but…
As much as I’ve enjoyed this season, I’m having real issues right now with the fact that I’m actively rooting against Raylan ending up with Drew Thompson. Every other character has been given a more pressing need to end up with him than Raylan’s “so I can be promoted.” And since they’ve gone out of their way this season to show Raylan being bad at his job, him being promoted is even less of something I want to see happen. Just curious if anyone else was having this issue.
I love Justified, the characters, the genius of the dialogs, I’ve really enjoyed watching this season, but its just not as good as the previous two.
The problem is easy to identify: the main story arc. All season we needed Alan to remind us why was everybody after Drew Thompson. The reason was simple: we didn’t really care about Drew Thompson. And now the same with Ellen May. Who has really ever cared about her? not me for sure. And the actress playing her doesn’t help either.
So, while I enjoyed all the scenes and moments this main story arc gave to our main characters, the story by itself was not interesting. We should be excited about the final episodes of a season, when the stakes are high, but this is not the case this year for Justified.
I, for one, love Ellen May. Early in the season as they were setting the stage for the Thompson manhunt, she was my main focus of interest and I was kind of shocked how invested in her I became. Abby Miller and the writers did a great job building the character into a lovable tragic figure that never devolved into the stock “hooker with a heart of gold.” Her scenes with Shelby were incredibly moving to me. I think its notable that with both Thompson and Limehouse her innocence and decency convinced them to act selflessly.
As to needing reminders of who Thompson was and why he was sought after, I never did. I can’t say the mystery drew me in the way it was probably meant to, but it was always clear and comprehensible.
Ellen May’s an interesting character and the actress playing her is fantastic at wringing sympathy out of viewers. Also, I never thought it was that hard to remember the specifics on Drew Thompson, though apparently I’m alone in that. I do think they could have found a way to make that mystery more personally motivated for Raylan and the viewers though.
Judging it against seasons 2-3, yeah, probably not quite as good – but I’m glad they’re trying new things, anyway. Complacency is the enemy of art.
Alan, you and I interpreted Tim’s gesture very differently. When he slipped those sunglasses into his pocket, I thought, “Whoa, will we find out Tim has a necklace made of ears?” I didn’t think it was a sign of respect as much as a revelation of how damaged Tim might be.
Yeah, I interpreted that as taking a trophy too.
I think many hunters might tell you the two things aren’t mutually exclusive. The taking of a trophy can be a sign of respect, not merely a sign of psychosis.
Did anyone catch what Colt said right before Tim shot him?
Basically it was “I guess I’m quitting today.”
Something to the affect of “Looks like I’ll quit (smoking) today”.
I haven’t seen it mentioned, but when the show Colt land on the church pew, a puff of smoke comes out of his mouth as his last breath. So, so cool.
He said he guessed he was gonna quit (smoking cigarettes) today.
I find it poetic that it comes down to Winona’s and their daughter’s life on the line; everything Raylan has done this season, from the extra jobs to severing his final ties to his father to chasing Drew in hopes of a major promotion has ALL been to provide financial security for his family and, just maybe, to get himself behind a desk full time. And now it might all be for naught if he can’t stop Tonin’s goons.
I don’t know if I would watch this show if Nick Searcy was forced out.
I liked the episode but not buying the fact the Colt was suicidal. It wasn’t like Tim was there to arrest him or Boyd was going to kill him. I feel like they just wanted to wrap-up that story line in this episode and it did not play out in a believable way.
I don’t entirely believe Colt was suicidal. The best I can come up with is that he knows his life and his work is poop and he really wasn’t too keen on killing two women. And this was his “out.”
When did Ron Eldard get so fat?
I’ve loved this season but bringing Winona into this makes zero sense. A real Theo Tonin would never make things personal with a US Marshal. Doesn’t fit Boyd either.
I was sure we’d see Raylan ending the season by meeting up with Jackie Nevada on the eve of his suspension, but now I think that’s out.
Everyone has made interesting observations – I’ll be superficial and just say how much I love when Raylan just snaps weapons out of the hands of a bunch of idiots who are usually waving them around. One of my favorite things they have him do –
And, if I could be a casting person – I would grab John Noble for a role next season. He’s free now and he’s bloody amazing. I’m sure they could find something wonderful and unique for him to do.
Oh- one more thing – I never thought for a second they would blow Ava up at the end. That would be something I would never expect from this show and would have been so disappointed if they did something so trite and uncreative.
Gosh – I will miss this. I don’t even watch anything else right now. Rats.
I can’t think of a show that wouldn’t benefit from John Noble joining the cast. Great actor.
True – but I want to see Noble on an excellent show. He was wasted on The Good Wife last week and I only watched because he was on it. So, Justified would be great or just give him his own show with good writers. So overlooked – i think people just thought he was like Walter. Sniff. I miss them all but Walter most of all.
(drawing of a white tulip)
ah, thanks. I can almost see it – white against white
Thought some of the writing was sloppy. So augustine just drops boyd off at home? And ava just walks out of the tent no questions asked? Also i felt that billy the preacher was going to last a bit longer and was surprised by his early death. He is way more interesting than his sister. Unless they are trying to lay a path for the sister and time?