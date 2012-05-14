Season finale review: ‘Once Upon a Time – ‘A Land Without Magic’

A brief review of – and mainly just lots of spoilers for – the “Once Upon a Time” season finale coming up just as soon as I just go for my gun…
I wasn’t wild about “Once Upon a Time” when it debuted in the fall, in part because the only characters I felt any investment in were Emm and Henry, but mainly because the episodes I saw suggested a show that was going to take its sweet time undoing the curse. And I didn’t like the curse because it robbed most of the characters of personality and agency, and because it made the Wicked Queen seem to omnipotent, evil and one-note.
I stopped watching after 3, maybe 4 episodes, and decided I would come back at the end of the season to see what happened. Kitsis and Horowitz cut their teeth on “Lost,” which is a show that, from an arc perspective, tended to run in place for most of the season before having all the plot happen in the last couple of episodes. With “Lost,” I didn’t mind as much because other aspects of the show (the characters, the action, atmosphere, etc.) grabbed me more, but I figured I would jump ahead, see if the place where the season landed was more interesting than where it started, and perhaps decide from there if I wanted to go forward with the show.
Of course, doing that took away any emotional investment I might have built up with any of the characters. I recognize that. (I also missed out on a lot of new characters, like Pinocchio and what I’m told is The Mad Hatter.) But I was pleased to see the show getting on with things in the finale, as Emma’s true maternal love for her biological son not only brought him back from the dead, but broke the curse and gave everyone their memory’s back – while leaving everyone stuck in the real world, and with the approach of magic on the way courtesy of Rumplestiltskin. That, to me, is more interesting territory to explore than Henry trying to get Emma to break the curse, because at least all the other characters will actually get to be themselves and have free will.
Mainly, though, I’m curious about what those of you who watched all season thought. Did you feel like the show dragged its feet, or was the overall pacing on this first arc to your liking? Were you surprised/impressed that everyone got their memory’s back this early in what should be a healthy run? Are you looking forward to the new direction more than you enjoyed this one? And if I have a spare 40 minutes this summer and wanted to go back to sample one earlier episode to see “Once Upon a Time” at its best, what would you suggest?
1×14-1x16ish. The mystery about who “killed” David’s wife. Good episode too is in there about Red Riding Hood.
Agreed,
also look for any episode written by Jane Espenson and Andrew Chambliss. Espenson wrote the Red Riding story but she also, I believe, did the bulk of the work of developing Rumplestiltskin into a complex and menacing villain.
I wasn’t wild about the show either – I actually got physically angry at the Giancarlo Esposito-centric episode for how bad it was – but if you’re looking for one to sample I recommend “Hat Trick,” a later-season episode that centers on the Mad Hatter character. It’s a mostly stand-alone episode from the main storyline, but the actor playing the Hatter is quite good and it shows how the show finally managed to get better with its special effects.
Also really recommend that one. I liked it because it felt like they were taking a chance doing a different kind of episode instead of doing the same old, same old.
Sebastian Stan is usually quite reliable and he pulled off the frustrated/crazy balance quite well.
Came in to say this. I also enjoyed “Dreamy”. I think the writing has been weak more than strong and it has rushed through plot elements in places. I still watch because Morrison (Emma), Parrilla (Queen), and Carlyle (Gold) can be very good. I wish they’d junk Charming and Snow but that isn’t going to happen.
The show really stars to pick up after The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. But if you only want to watch an episode or two, I’d say What Happened to Frederick or Hat Trick.
I enjoyed the season. While it stalled at some points, I found it fairly compelling, especially in fairytale land.
The episode that sold me on the show was episode 15, “Red-Handed,” which was Red Riding Hood’s fairly compelling back story.
Glad you came back to this Alan. I think, like LOST, this show would have been much better if it was a 13 episode arc rather than 22, which would have made things tighter and less dragged out over the course of this season. But I was pleasantly surprised that they broke the curse in the last episode, because it keeps things interesting for next season.
Things to skip: the Belle story line was not that interesting (although, I guess with Emile de Ravin in the finale it may be more of a story next season?). Really like anything involving Snow and Charming.
Have to disagree: I wouldn’t have believed the breaking of the curse in just 13 episodes: too rushed. With 22 or 23 episodes, not every installment can be perfect, but I’m not asking for that, either. My expectations weren’t high going into this series, so it was a nice surprise that it held my interest for most of the season. Then again, I’m the type who desperately hated Desperate Housewives and refuses to watch both Oprah and 99 percent of all sitcoms, so I’m not your typical viewer, either. Oh, and I hated Lost, too (it just got stupid really quick) though I do like Fringe.
I’ll watch again next season, as there are several characters that haven’t really had much of their back history explored yet, and things are about to change again. Which brings up an interesting question: given that Emma was a baby when last in fairytale land and is a grownup now, does that mean that she and/or her son have any useful powers or skills with the return of magic? Guess we’ll see.
I feel like the show ended this season where Lost ended Season 6–with all the characters coming to a greater realization about themselves/ remembering their past, so I am very much looking forward to next season. I’m particularly interested in seeing how this three-sided struggle for power is going to work between Rumplestilskin, Regina and the “good” characters like Emma and Snow.
While some of the episodes definitely dragged this season, I thought the show got progressively better as the season moved on. The show is strongest when it focuses on the main characters and the main plot arcs, than minor characters like Hansel and Gretel (very much like Lost.)
If I were to recommend an episode, go with The Return where you get a big part of Rumplestilskin’s back story. Great acting from Robert Carlyle. Another fun one is Red-Handed when you find out Red Riding Hood’s backstory.
Christina
Episodes 12, 18 and 20 (Emmy-worthy performance from Jennifer Morrison in ep 20) are must-sees in my book. This show has gotten so much better in the last several episodes of the season. I’m happy the curse was broken so early on, but it wasn’t as satisfying as I’d hoped. I knew from the beginning that Emma would save Henry with a kiss – it just seemed so obvious. So I wasn’t as devastated as I could be when Henry “died”. And the long lost reunions were so wooden to me. Especially when Belle remembered. It was like she shrugged and said, “Oh right. I love you. Hi.”
But the episode does leave me very curious to see where the next season takes us.
Yeah, I kinda saw that one coming as soon as he ate the apple turnover, although the idea of a mother’s kiss being true love is a little Oedipal-not-quite-right. If they’re going to go that way, I do like that this was the how they broke the curse, and it was well set-up by the original Snow/Charming kiss that healed fairy tale land.
I was just thrilled that Henry *died.* Cause after Emma couldn’t even see Pinoccio was turning to wood, it was the only thing that was going to get her attention.
I’m going to have to go back and figure out what happened to Bae’s mom (I though he had one) and the deal with Prince Charming and his brother. I restarted watching both OUAT and Smash last night but my brother only wanted to watch Big Bang and Community – so we watched Community. Now I have to watch the second hour of Glee (cause Private Practice and basically anything on ABC looks shinier on Digital than later on DVR)
I agree that one could see Emma saving Henry with a kiss but it was still satisfying to see.
I disagree with Tracey though that it was a little Oedipal but rather that it was right and I’m glad someone did it that way in the entertainment world where soulmates are often made in 2 seconds. The love for a child often trumps the love for a partner and usually lasts longer.
Reply to comment…
Watch the episode (The Stranger) about how Pinocchio (August) came to come to our world.
It’s kind of a best-hits episode of everything that came before, and does a good job of explaining A LOT of the mythology.
As for this show, unlike Lost, it really didn’t drag its feet. And characters we maybe initially disliked wound up being shown as good or just people with a problem in need of fixing, like the Catherine-character in the Fairy-Back.
If I were you, Alan, I’d just rewatch the season, but these eps are a MUST if you want to get out of it what you want:
The Shepard: Charming’s backstory
The Heart is a Lonely Hunter: The Huntsman/Sheriff Graham
Skin Deep: Beauty & the Beast (more insight into Rumplestiltskin
Dreamy: A story of Grumpy and a Fairy (Amy Acker!)
Hat Trick: The Mad Hatter’s story
The Stable Boy: Why the Queen hates Snow White
The Stranger, An Apple Red as Blood, and A Land Without Magic.
Watch these, and it’s the best of the show, and gives you a good idea as well as filling in most of the gaps.
The Stable Boy is a brilliant episode that really makes you understand Regina, and it totally fits. When that one is over, you understand how a good character could have ruined someone’s life, and how Regina could have become that vengeful and bitter.
Dreamy was one of the worst episodes of the series for me. Illustrative that the show only wants to explore implausible romances and narratively has no concept of how to structure a big arc (in the middle of David’s wife missing, we spend an episode selling church candles – so ridiculous).
Love Amy Acker, but she – and we – deserve much better than that
I disagree… it’s an episode that gets into a lot of the nuts and bolts of how the Fairy-Back Land works, what the people’s place is in it, how the magic works, so to speak.
It also provided a very good episode for the wonderful character actor Lee Arenberg (who we remember as one of Kramer’s wacky friends in Seinfeld or one of the main supporting pirates in the POTC films) to be spotlighted, as it were.
I don’t think any of the relationships are implausible, in as much as they’re fairy tale-based. How many fairy tale relationships are “implausible” by our standards? True love is something that is taken very seriously in the Fairy-Back, where characters understand the magic and truth of it. It is in our world where your feelings of how it is implausible, is reflected in Emma’s character for much of the season.
And I hope to see some of Grumpy and the Fairy’s feelings dealt with in the second season
Yeah, I’m always amused when people think a relationship is “implausible.” It makes me think of L.A. Law, when people thought the relationship between Stuart and Ann was implausible because she was too pretty for him… except that they were married in real life. (still are, approaching their 40th anniversary)
The Stable Boy made me lose what little respect I had left for Regina, a spinster (remember, girls marry once they hit puberty) who knew exactly how evil her mother was, and yet trusted a child just out of her baby teeth to keep the most important secret of her life.
If I had an abusive, devious mom, that the rest of the world thought was wonderful, wouldn’t I expect that mom to interrogate a child with the thoroughness of a Gitmo specialist?
Regina turned heel because she refused to defend herself against her mother’s schemes and magic, which, considering how old she was, she should have known how to do, if only to defend herself and her father from her mother’s worst.
She should have protected Snow, by leaving with her and her S.B. as soon as possible. And, when she decided to have an evil hissy after her mother was her usual devious, deadly self, she should have gone after her mother, or ran as soon she could, but not emulate the woman who killed her one true love. How much sense does that make?
For the writers, that was an underdeveloped rationale, and the coward’s way out — a dimensions-wide temper-tantrum, in continuing to punish a woman whose memory of her childhood crime she’s wiped. This makes Iago’s motiveless malignity seem focused and rational.
Way mature, Regina — you’d think with the psychologist you’ve forged out of a cricket, you’d take advantage of your Evil Overlord health plan, and schedule some sessions.
@Tracey, I have more sympathy for Regina than I do for Rumple/Gold, but not very much because Regina’s grudge is entirely misplaced. Blame a child for spilling a secret over the adult who killed your love, sure that makes sense, NOT!!!!!
I was going to say something about the Stable Boy but Tracey said it. Early on, The Evil Queen told Snow she took the one she (TEQ) loved, and I always wondered… till that ep.
If you want to go back and look at an episode, 1×12 is one of the best in a lot of people’s opinions – ‘Skin Deep’. The fairytale side of it deals with Rumplestiltskin and his love interest. It’s such a good story!
MRBILLIAM- What do you mean it features people falling in love for no explianed reason? Earth to MR- 95% of people in the world fall in love for no explained reason! I agree with Jodie. It was a fantastic episode. It was perhaps the only episode all season that was both impeccably written and acted.
I had a lot of distrust for this series from the beginning. An arc series built by the Lost crew, the kings of messing with the audience? But I stuck with it.
[lots o’ spoilers ahead…]
Emma and Henry mostly proved to be pretty one-note. The way that Emma suddenly came to believe in the fairy tales just by touching the book was a bit deus ex machina for my taste.
I found the characters of Snow and Charming to be… less than engaging, and episodes that focused on them were disappointing. It was somewhat interesting to see him betray her in this world, and I was curious how they would resolve that, but regaining their fairy tale memories seems to have simply erased their conflict. Meh.
Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold was by far the most interesting character, and I was looking forward to finding out what exactly he was up to… except we didn’t really. His “resolution” was just a setup for the next season, I suppose. We never did figure out why he was in jail, but he seemed to be free much later than I would have expected.
Some characters had very interesting developments: Ruby/Red Riding Hood/The Big Bad Wolf and Leroy/Grumpy/Dreamy. Other developments just had me scratching my head. Charming isn’t the real prince? Jiminy Cricket is responsible for the death of Gepetto’s parents? Gepetto putting the fate of the entire world in the hands of Pinocchio? The fairy tale world didn’t seem to be a very pleasant place, and I kept wondering why people wanted to go back there.
I assume there will be a next season, and I’ll be tuning in, but mostly to see what Rumplestiltskin is up to.
[sorry for the length; I’m making up for a whole season of you not saying anything about this show! :)]
That’s not how she became to believe.
If you understand even just a little subtle sub-text, she believed the moment she understood that MAGIC was the only reason for Henry’s sickness.
The book then acted like a cypher (if you’ve played Mass Effect, you know what I mean), showing her the world where everyone, including herself, came from.
Pay attention BETTER.
I just realized that came out a little mean, when that wasn’t my intent at all.
Sometimes, being snarky in a playful way really doesn’t translate on the interwebs.
Sorry for that. I’ll try to remember to use my emoticons next time. ;-)
Winky-face!
Yes, it certainly seemed like you were criticizing me for not playing an RPG video game. I won’t post the snarky response I was composing in my head. :^D
I initially loved the Charming/Snow eps, but as the season progressed it became more obvious that they had nothing new to say about them. That and David/Mary Margaret went back and forth so many times that by the time that they finally figured it out in the finale I couldn’t care less
well, IJ, you acted like a 13-year old about a show that used Disney’s weaker versions of fairy tales (and Alice, may Carroll stop spinning in his grave) to twist the most immature and shallow variations of them to supposedly shock — oh! Red is the Wolf! Jiminy had con men for parents! — but do nothing with those twists, as they dead-ended in the Queen, again, winning.
If it were an explicitly Christian show, it’d be obvious that these people were dammed, dammed, dammed, and Storybrooke was Hell — but since it’s the family hour, they just say someone needs to become their Savior. But how? Through faith, when that faith takes away her entire autonomy in a world she previously knew? When her life-long suffering was rationalized as something that needed to happen, even though that meant growing up without a loving family?
If this were a real show, instead of a collection of wooden plot mechanics, Emma would be allowed to mourn, be angry, be *human*, before submitting to the new reality and saving her son, blah, blah, blah — and the big events that should have happened, episode by episode, were drained of impact because of the lax storytelling, and the little events — the fairy tale twists — took on an inordinate weight, just because they were prettier, and involved bigger stakes.
It shouldn’t be required to play an RPG game to understand a Sunday night family drama — and it shouldn’t take an entire season to get the one episode that dramatizes the Savior’s journey
from cynic to hero. That work needed to happen all season long, and in that, they failed.
@CGEYE: I certainly agree with your last comment, that the journey from cynic to hero shouldn’t have been slapped onto the last episode of the season. I never had any sense that she doubted mundane reality until the last eposide.
Cinderella and her Prince set Rumple up in an early episode and put him into jail so they didnt have to complete Cinderellas side of the deal.
Episodes 12, 18 and 20 are must-sees in my book. Jennifer Morrison gave an Emmy-worthy performance in ep 20.
I’m happy to see the curse broken so early on, but I found the event ultimately unsatisfying. Maybe it was partly because I knew from the beginning that Emma would save Henry with a kiss. It just seemed so obvious to me, which left me less invested in the death scenes. I also found the long lost reunion scenes fairly wooden. Particularly Belle’s reaction to her memory returning. She may as well have shrugged her shoulders and said, “Oh hi. I love you. Huh.”
It’s too bad, because the show has really turned around in the last several episodes. It’s become appointment television for me, and I really didn’t think it would. That said, the episode did leave me curious as to what’s ahead for these characters now that they remember.
I was happy with the finale after going back-and-forth for much of the year. Eion Bailey joining the show was a good move, I thought.
If I had to pick one episode, I would also recommend “Red-Handed”, like everyone else. Just very well crafted, good Jane Espenson script, and surprisingly great acting from Meghan Ory (I say surprising because we often don’t expect pretty people on TV to be able to act, and she can).
That and they gave her nothing to do than walk around Granny’s in a short skirt for most of the season, so we had no idea what to expect. The sad fact is that they barely use her again for the rest of the season.
The show actually had big problems with effectively using its cast. Great actors, poor execution
I think they kneecapped themselves by creating a real world where not only fairy tale characters were trapped in mundanity, but gave them absolutely no clue that they were trapped — not even through phantom memories, dreams, nightmares, things they owned that they didn’t know why. Yes, they have actors who become great in the flashbacks, but they go back to their literally inert roles in the real world.
To reach back to another similar Town Without Pity show, AMERICAN GOTHIC, at least there was forward movement because the characters under Sheriff Buck’s thumb were also struggling with their own problems *at the same time*. Even in LOST, the castaways faced present dangers, not only ones in flashback.
It must be a luxury to waste an entire season setting up a world where magic bleeds through, without one ounce of character development for most of the cast. The suits must have treated this like JOHN CARTER — gravy if it worked, a pleasant write-off against tax liabilities, if not. The only saving grace of this series is the production design, which was as strong as PUSHING DAISIES in the flashbacks.
Write a commentEpisodes 12, 18 and 20 are must-sees in my book. Jennifer Morrison gave an Emmy-worthy performance in ep 20.
I’m happy to see the curse broken so early on, but I found the event ultimately unsatisfying. Maybe it was partly because I knew from the beginning that Emma would save Henry with a kiss. It just seemed so obvious to me, which left me less invested in the death scenes. I also found the long lost reunion scenes fairly wooden. Particularly Belle’s reaction to her memory returning. She may as well have shrugged her shoulders and said, “Oh hi. I love you. Huh.”
It’s too bad, because the show has really turned around in the last several episodes. It’s become appointment television for me, and I really didn’t think it would. That said, the episode did leave me curious as to what’s ahead for these characters now that they remember….
Write a comment…Episodes 12, 18 and 20 are must-sees in my book. Jennifer Morrison gave an Emmy-worthy performance in ep 20.
I’m happy to see the curse broken so early on, but I found the event ultimately unsatisfying. Maybe it was partly because I knew from the beginning that Emma would save Henry with a kiss. It just seemed so obvious to me, which left me less invested in the death scenes. I also found the long lost reunion scenes fairly wooden. Particularly Belle’s reaction to her memory returning. She may as well have shrugged her shoulders and said, “Oh hi. I love you. Huh.”
It’s too bad, because the show has really turned around in the last several episodes. It’s become appointment television for me, and I really didn’t think it would. That said, the episode did leave me curious as to what’s ahead for these characters now that they remember.
Oh dear – sorry for all the duplicate comments. It kept saying that I was getting the captcha wrong.
Oh man – Morrison to me was the weak link BY FAR. Or maybe not her, but Emma as a character. She was so reactive and weak, it was frustrating that the show kept propping her up as the saviour. If by saviour they mean wimpy and whiny, perhaps
Alan I really loved season one, but I’m surprised the curse has been broken already. I love Disney and I loved all the emotional beats. I’m excited for next season. If you only want to watch one episode you should watch Hat Trick.
Watched it all, it was probably the most meh show I didn’t drop. It kept teasing quality then backing off. My problem with Once is that fundamentally it *didn’t* believe that fairy tales are real, but rather just a fun set of stories to use. I doubt many will understand this so I won’t labour it, but practical effects included all the goodguy leads – Snow White, Dr Cameron, Prince Charming – being unmagical, cynical and largely charmless. Lana Parilla and Bobby Carlyle meanwhile showed Evil being sexy, nuanced and highly engaging. So there was that unfortunate schism, I suspect because the writers don’t believe the stories they’re telling. I’ll keep watching for now. Jane Espenson said they had plans for three seasons.
The film Stardust did the real world, fairytale world thing far more convincingly because they clearly believed that love and magic are real, not just stories.
Hmn… yeah, I think you’ve got something there, and the idea that the writers don’t believe in fairy tales may explain my perception that fairy tale land isn’t a place anyone would want to go back to.
The fairy tale land was petty and mean! I think the writers’ disbelief is also why the goodguys could only win by fate or happenstance, rather than by challenging the bad guys and proving stronger. The evil queen and Rumplestiltskin were damaged people who craved power, i.e. legitimate baddies, but they had no one to fight! Just a bunch of damaged, apathetic, ‘real world’ people.
Not only petty and mean, but un-grand, in a way that belies all the pretty clothes and silks, like living in a country filled with sub-capo thugs.
If Fairy Tale Land was that much of a hell before Regina put her stamp on it, why didn’t people revolt sooner? Why were the positive forces of magic so passive and ineffectual, and evil more open about its aims than good? The old stories were bloody, brutal and unmerciful — up until the point that Our Hero found favor with the forces of good, and they lined up to make the whole world better. And those, um, Saviors were resourceful, non-passive, and sifted out truth from deception — things Emma’s dropped the ball on even since Regina saw her coming.
FTL had been so corrupted, through the example of Prince Charming’s King and Regina’s mom, that its fall should have occurred naturally, but Regina’s revenge meant that cycle was suspended indefinitely. *That tension should have dramatized*, and *all* the characters in Storybrooke should have had a part in that.
Now, what cleaning of house can take place, in the New World? What justice is there when that world is gone? And, what does that bleed-through mean for the rest of the world?
Those are the questions they took a whole season to ignore. Pity.
I stuck with the show out of curiosity, and after it lost it’s initial charm it was quite a struggle. But the last 5 episodes really ramped things up and I finally began to look forward to the show, so I’d recommend watching one of those if not all of them (if I had to recommend one though, it would be episode 20 The Stranger).
On another note, I’m relieved the ending was as vague as it was. So many shows write themselves into corners at season’s end. What if Fringe had ended last season with Peter using the machine for an unknown end? Would they have thought twice about rewriting the timeline? The return of magic could really allow for anything to happen next and I hope that TPTB think long and hard about it. Once has so much potential if it can get over the cheesy fluff and cheap costumes/sets/special effects. Either way, I will definitely tune in next Fall to see where they take it.
‘The Stranger’ is a solid pick, although it’d be challenging to jump in without seeing some of the other eps
I was blown by the direction they went in the finale. When Emma woke up at the beginning, I figured that would be the only big redefining plot change, with the episode ending when Henry come back to life. I never expected them to end Season 1 by breaking the curse. I expected Season 2 to be like the maligned final season of LOST, with Emma in Desmond’s role of trying to make everyone realize how they’re connected to the fairy tale world. I would have actually liked that approach, because it would have given us more individualized character work. Now, with everyone on the same page, I think the parallels will be less impactful. It was nice in Season One how characters’ personalities and situations in Fairy Tale world shone through in Storybrooke. Now that everyone knows who they were, I think those stories won’t mean as much. So while I like that they didn’t drag the curse out, I think they jumped the gun by a season. I do expect next season’s Fairy Tale plots (involving a war with Alan Dale’s King) to be fun, though).
There are a lot of good suggestions from people for episodes to watch. But I would second any episode involving Rumplestiltskin or the Queen. Since one of the dangers of this show, as you mentioned, is Carlyle chewing scenery or Regina being too evil, those backstories do a nice job of humanizing them.
Totally agree with you regarding Emma believing but not the curse being broken. I would have loved to see her accept that MM and David are her parents, and having to try to convince them.
I agree with others that Robert Carlyle is one of the best parts of this show. It probably helps that the episodes about Mr Gold’s/ Rumplestilskin’s background were some of the most compelling ones, but he managed to make his “villain” much more nuanced that the wicked queen. Sebastian Stan as the Mad Hatter has also proven to be quite interesting, and another “bad guy” with real motivation for his behaviour. I am glad that he was not just a one off appearance and hope he returns often. I do think the narrative flow would work better with less episodes in a season because there were a lot of filler episodes, with one off fairy flash backs that seemed pointless.
I am curious as to how the next season will work, and look forward to everyone getting a bit of magic back, and not just the queen.
Agree that Sebastian Stan’s Jefferson was a solid addition. Would like to see more of him in S2
And, let’s be frank: After KINGS, Stan could play Regina better than LP could. I got whiplash from her “mother-evil queen-corrupt politician” drag, when it was obvious that she considered her son to be an accessory, not a being to love.
If she were a better villain, she’d be a lot more subtle about making her kid feel guilty in believing in his conspiracy theory. And, if she were a better mom, he wouldn’t have doubted her real-world identity in the first place. The seams showed too much, when there would have been more delicious tension trying to figure her out.
Honestly, I coasted through most of the season because my wife liked it. It did get better once they got to around to killing (at least temporarily) Charming’s wife. The main love story had problems because they kept going back forth on it without ever really giving us a reason to care about it. The villains are pretty one-dimensional, though. I’m hoping that will change now that everybody’s on the same page. I liked the ending and I’ll probably stick with it moving forward but it’s definitely about my eighth favorite Sunday night show.
My problem was how predictable everything was, except to the characters themselves. Did anyone except Emma not see that Mr. Gold would steal the magic egg? Did anyone not predict that it would be Emma’s “true love’s kiss” that brought Henry back to life?
Actually, what I would have liked to see was that it would take both Emma and Regina — whose maternal love for Henry supposedly lightened her evilness — to bring him back. That would have made the story a little more interesting. Because, frankly, the whole series has been kind of dull.
That’s where I had hoped the second season would go (like X2 with the opposing forces joining together).
Alas, with the return of Magic, I don’t think we’ll see that
The show dragged it’s feet in the middle like nobody’s business (although A believes the who killed David’s wife arc, the entire thing is of no purpose by the end of the season so I’d avoid those eps).
In general the finale was good, though pretty much everything happened in this one episode (our take:[wp.me]).
If I could pick one episode it would be Hat Trick (1×17) because it plays with a different format, Red-Handed (1×15) in which we discover the truth of Re Riding Hood or ‘Fruit of the Poisonous Tree’ (1×11) in which a favourite character meet their maker.
I agree with some of the above posters that it dragged in the middle with some filler/fluff stories. The episode with Grumpy and his love for a fairy was by far the worst! The dialogue was horrible and I just didn’t care about his back story.
Any episodes with the Queen or Rumplestiltskin back stories are great. Actually the last 6 episodes are some of the best. #20 The Stranger is a fantastic one for showcasing Emma and gives you some back mythology on her life as well as her connection to Pinnochio. I liked #18 The Stable Boy which humanizes the Queen with her backstory and fills you in on what Snow White did to drive the Queen to revenge. #17 Hat Trick is excellent but more of a stand alone episode.
I bailed after the pilot, but my wife kept up with this, so I’ve seen a little bit. I just can never get over with how cheesy everything looks. The fairytale stuff always looks like a bad Saturday morning kids show production. And it never made me forget that I would rather be watching a Fables adaptation.
BTW, having watched the penultimate episode, I have to ask: if you had just confronted your mortal enemy and agreed to skip town, and she gave you an apple turnover (oddly, the only one she baked), would you eat it? I sure wouldn’t.
Fables is exactly the reason why I haven’t watched Once Upon a Time; I know I would constantly compare it to Fables. However, the show still intrigues me and I want it to do well. Maybe I’ll catch some of the recommended episodes.
And another thing… having now watched the finale… is Jennifer Morrison’s character the stupidest person on TV this side of John Snow? I mean, it couldn’t have been more obvious that Robert Carlyle was going to run off with that egg even if he said “toss me the egg, and I’m going to run off with it”. You just fought a DRAGON for that thing, and you’re going to let it out of your hands? Please.
Watch 1×17 – Hat Trick
Best episode of the series imo and perfect if you just want to watch 1 episode. Mad Hatter is amazing
I started watching because it was going to be the closest thing we will probably ever get to a live action Fables (plus i was a Lost fan, and wanted to support the guys who came out of it, and also really liked Morrison on House), but after the first 4 or 5 eps, i started getting behind, and when i catch up, i had to pay attention to remember where i had left some storylines, since not only they were running 2 narratives (one in the fable word, and one in the real world), the flashbacks been completely out of order sometimes could get confusing..
but i think it did get better.. not great, but not bad.. i still believe that for 80% of the eps, the storyline on the fairy tales world were way better than the ones occurring on the real world.
I did like, that as Lost, even though it was a highly serialized work -specially in the Real World narrtive- the back stories on the Fairy Tale narrative, felt like stand alone stories that could be enjoyed on their own even if the present day stories were dragging.. i concur that the Mad Hatter ep & the Red Riding Hood Ep were very strong, and Rump been the Beast of Beauty and the Beast was a well done twist i wasnt expecting.. the Queen killing of the Huntsman in the real world and of her own father were also strong moments in the season. (and the finale was good, altough the effects in the Emma vs the Dragon felt lifted from a cheap FX Movie of the week)
to conclude, i dont know how they are going to make a 22 eps (or whatever it is) second season where all the action takes place in storybrook and everybody has their fairy tales characteristics. but im invested to find out.
I think you’ve hit on what Alan missed — Alan: you were concerned that the curse would rob the characters of their personality. But as JedyKnight points out, the most interesting parts were the fairytale flashbacks, where they DID have their personality, and many episodes had plenty of fairytale land backstory. A lot of the ones that people are recommending have a significant amount of FTL backstory.
Is it really the best idea to write a review on something when you haven’t seen the majority of the season?
Maybe it’s not for me to say, but if you were serious about wanting to check more of Once out, I would recommend watching the entire first season. There are big things that happen in every episode (including good bits about Emma’s past) and they lay out an entire seasonal arc in the Fairy Tale Land that are non-linear and necessary to know to continue. If you really want to understand the characters and the story as a whole, it’s really a good idea to sit through the whole thing.
The season got better as it went along and the characters get more enjoyable. Somehow, even though I started out not really caring for Rumple, he has become one of my favorites. Likewise, I didn’t think Regina was any big deal as a villain until episodes 2 and especially, 7.
I’m glad you’ve gotten some interest in the show now, but if you want to do it justice and give yourself a real treat, I would say watch all of Season 1 because it came together fairly well.
If you will watch the entire season, you’ll find reasons not to watch the next. The FTL flashbacks are more solid than the real world storyline, but we’re supposed to care more about the real world storyline, because of Emma and her kid. Feh.
There are too many basic storytelling flaws, for a show with those high ratings, to trust they’ll figure it out next year smoothly, unless a miracle happens. They’ve been rewarded for their mediocrity — why change now?
I enjoyed the season although I liked Grimm better. But it had some nice twists on fairy tales.
“Did you feel like the show dragged its feet?”
Yes! Very much so.
And it’s a shame, because as a result of the foot-dragging, this final episode felt very rushed, and like the squandered some moments that could have been bigger if given a little more room to breathe.
The show has an intriguing premise, Parilla and Carlisle are awesome, Goodwin and Dallas are engaging romantic leads, Bobby # 2 is pretty good too – so it’s got a lot of things going for it…but…
I’ve never warmed up to Jennifer Morrison as the lead (maybe lingering HIMYM annoyance), and if I’d never seen them in anything else, their performances in this show would lead me to believe that Giancarlo Esposito and Richard Schiff are two of the least capable, hammy actors out there…not sure how this show managed to drag them down so much.
I thin k it would make for a perfect summer catch up show. it is light and entertaining. I expected to end up bailing but I stuck through and glad I did. Looking forward to next season.
I enjoyed watching this show on Sunday nights. I felt like it was well executed; the story-lines were sequenced throughout the series in a unique way that added fun and mystery to the series. I’m surprised that you had such a disliking to it Alan! The majority of characters were likable, well, in my opinion at least. But, even with those characters who were not endearing in one realm, they often were in the other (snow & handsome).
[…comparing gerbils to muskrats here, but it’s definitely better than the Smash trainwreck. Once upon a time used it’s camp wisely.]
I hated the show, for wasting the obvious metaphor of a society under full surveillance by an omnipotent evil disguised as caring government. That alone promised interesting developments of basic details — how old are these people? Do the children age? If there are comic books, is there television? Cable? Internet?
If not, how do they keep up fashion-wise? News-wise? And how in the hell do they deal with getting in food and other goods, when every stranger has to leave, and yet not be curious why? And yet all of those questions remained unanswered, in favor of the Queen twirling that mustache she bleaches at the beauty shop, and her son endangering himself and his birth mom, through his manic defiance? Truly, those neglected worldbuilding details pissed me off.
What we got instead was LOST at its worst: Ten minutes at the beginning, to clear up the cliffhanger, then ten minutes at the end, to set another one up. with a hell of a lot of wheelspinning, in between. By the time Regina got her flashback, explaining her embrace of evil due to her cowardice in the face of her mother, it was too late — I no longer respected their storytelling strategy, and switched my allegiance to GRIMM.
I’ll never again watch a season of characters being played for saps, with the antagonist triumphant each episode, with negative forward movement. It was so painful I wondered whether Jack Bauer had Storybrooke on CTU’s watchlist, and whether a tactical nuke would suffice. The addition of magic is too little, too late, especially when magic in the form of Regina’s heart safe-deposit boxes, maintained a link between both worlds. The magic/no magic development is a cop-out; building good characters don’t take it, and audiences would rather experience it through compelling plots, parallel, flashbacks or straight-up plain.
Very well said.
I watched the whole season, and thought it was a reasonably entertaining show to have on and not necessarily closely watch. But I wouldn’t call it a “good” show, and I think most of the criticisms in this thread are pretty accurate.
The Lost comparison is obvious due to the creative team, and “Lost at its worst” is what I’ve often thought. Or at least “Lost at its most dumbed-down”. Like someone very consciously thought “Let’s do a show with the good, broadly appealing aspects of Lost but none of that pretentiousness or ambiguity that everyone hated.” But all they really managed to remove was the intelligence and the depth (both in terms of plot/intellect and character/emotion).
Worst of all is the fact that “Adam & Eddie” had a reputation (justified or not) as being the guys most responsible for the humor in Lost, and NONE of that translated here. Maybe a tiny bit in the fairytale world, but even that felt forced and/or cheesy. Those two were credited as the main force behind Hurley, who was the obvious “comic relief”, but a bunch of the characters on Lost were consistently funny and had an easy charm. A big part of it is on the actors, but I don’t think anyone here had that (including, ironically, “Charming”).
Having said all that, I sort of like the boldness of doing a “game-changer” after just one season, so I’ll give it at least a few episodes in the fall to see if the story is compelling and if the other aspects improve at all.
I watched the entire series–I recorded it but watched it later. I found the whole series slow and sometimes an effort, but I wanted to see what happened. However, it was never a “must see the same night it was on” like “Mad Men” for example, or even “In Plain Sight.” While I wanted to know what happened, it was always a bit of a slog. Later episodes seemed more interesting, but still slow. Just my opinion, and, like I said, I did watch the entire series (well, maybe I missed one episode), so I guess it kept my interest enough.
I sort of lost tough with this show after awhile, but I did like the finale. Brought some life to the show that I thought it lacked when I watched it.
What I am curious about is how they are going to tell stories next year. Lost varied it’s storytelling method.
As a side note, is this going to be one of the heaviest guest star/ensemble shows ever? They could expand the universe in so many ways.
finale sucked… best episode skin deep… doubtful if i’ll watch season2
wow you missed out an truly unique show! it was great
I watched the whole season. I’d say that it took about 8 episodes or so for the actors, writers, directors & producers to all get on the same page. The Huntsman episode that aired just before Christmas (I think) was the turning point. After that, almost all of the episodes were terrific. Possible exception was the Mad Hatter episode. I found that one to be somewhat disappointing.
Best episode? Probably “Skin Deep”, but there are others nearly as good.
I stuck with this show until sometime in February, then got hopelessly behind and lost 3-4 DVR’ed episodes when I switched cable providers. At that point I realized I really didn’t care because very little ever seemed to happen in the show and the characterization wasn’t strong enough to keep me interested despite the lack of plot movement.
I haven’t missed it over the last couple of months. So I certainly wouldn’t recommend catching up with the entire season because you’ll likely check out before the end like I did. I’m not sure the predictable comments claiming “Oh wait, it got a lot better in the last half-dozen episodes” are enough to get me to watch again. Probably not.
I’d definitely go back and watch the whole season, pilot to end. The last half of the season is unbelievable- “Once Upon a Time” has the best balance of “episode” with “season” of any show on network television. The second to last episode in particular epitomizes the balance between the hour-long and the season-long story arcs (how it really gives a payoff to the events leading up to it).
The fairy tale flashbacks get better every episode- Ep. 11, 12, 15, and 20 are my favorites. There is a carefully scripted backstory to almost every character we meet in Storybrook, even if it’s not shared til’ later in the season. The Mad Hatter is the only character introduced in the episode that gives his backstory.
Personally I liked ep 7 The Heart is a Lonely Hunter and 20, The Stranger.
Also fun was ep 9 True North with Emma Caulfield great but underused as Hansel and Gretel’s witch.
ep 19 was a Rumplestiltskin backstory and Robert Carlyle is always great playing three wholly different people, Mr. Gold, early Rumple and evil rock star Rumple. I prefer Rumple to Regina because you’re never quite sure which side he’s on.
Didn’t care for The Stable Boy even if it is Regina’s backstory because I prefer her as a sociopath to a poor misunderstood girl. The one problem I have with the show is that they try to make Regina sympathetic and that doesn’t make sense given what she does (eg still out to destroy Snow after all those years) and I find minimizes the character.
“Skin Deep” is an awesome episode for Robert Carlyle “Mr Gold/Rumpelstiltskin”. I would recommend you catch this one (plus fun scenes with the Evil Queen).
I thought the pacing was fine because I liked the time we took to make the viewers connect with the characters. I abhor stories, shows and movies which just focus on plot more than characters because then I don’t feel anything for what happens to them (much as how you probably felt catching the last episode).
I am very excited to see what is going to happen in the next season now that we’re done reviewing history and breaking the curse.