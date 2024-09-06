The 2024 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night with the Chiefs beating the Ravens by a toe (literally), as NBC got the league’s first broadcast of the year underway with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark on the call from Kansas City. While we didn’t see any major changes to the three primetime announce teams this season, there is one massive addition to the world of NFL broadcasting this year, as Tom Brady makes his long-awaited debut in the booth for FOX on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys take on the Browns. Along with Brady’s addition, there are some shakeups to booth pairings at both FOX and CBS down the line, and on the studio side, both CBS and ESPN shuffled their pregame show lineups. Here, you can find the announce teams and studio show crews for each major network, as we get ready for another season of NFL action.

FOX Brady’s arrival at FOX is the biggest news in the world of football broadcasting in some time, and he’ll join Kevin Burkhardt in the top booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on sidelines. That also shuffled the rest of the FOX crews, as Greg Olsen moved back to the No. 2 booth with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver, setting off a domino effect down the line. The studio crew, however, remains unchanged as FOX NFL Sunday remains the gold standard for NFL pregame shows. Announce Teams Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, and Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Megan Olivi

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, and Jen Hale FOX NFL Sunday Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Jay Glazer, and Rob Gronkowski

CBS CBS once again features Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson in their top booth, with most of their announce teams sticking together from last year. The biggest change at CBS is on the studio side, where Matt Ryan is in on the NFL Today, leaving the booth for the New York studio, and Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are out. Announce Teams Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, and AJ Ross

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon NFL Today James Brown, Bill Cowher, JJ Watt, Nate Burleson, Matt Ryan, and Jonathan Jones

NBC NBC hasn’t made any major changes to their booth or studio lineups this year, as Tirico, Collinsworth, and Stark are back together in the lead booth. They’ll take their top college football team and use them for Peacock games, like the Packers-Eagles game from Brazil on Friday night, and get Kaylee Hartung on loan from Amazon for sideline duty. Announce Teams Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kaylee Hartung Football Night in America Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, and Jac Collinsworth

ESPN Now that ESPN has its Monday Night Football booth set in stone, the only changes being made to their NFL broadcast teams comes in the form of some studio show shakeups. Mike Greenberg joins Sunday NFL Countdown after they let Sam Ponder go, while Jason Kelce joins Monday Night Countdown in place of Robert Griffin III. On the ManningCast, Bill Belichick is now the permanent first half guest with Peyton and Eli. Announce Teams Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (and sometimes Laura Rutledge)

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge ManningCast Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Bill Belichick (first half)

Monday Night Countdown Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, Michelle Beisner-Buck, and Adam Schefter Sunday NFL Countdown Mike Greenberg, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and Adam Schefter