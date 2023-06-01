CM Punk Will Return At AEW Collision In Chicago

Eight months after Brawl Out, CM Punk is officially returning to AEW when the promotion’s new Saturday show Collision airs live from Chicago on June 17.

Punk has been missing from action after suffering a torn tricep in his All Out victory over Jon Moxley last September. That win preceded a post-show press conference where Punk launched into a tirade against the EVPs of the show amid allegations he was responsible for sending former friend Colt Cabana to Ring of Honor. Punk and his longtime friend Ace Steel then allegedly brawled with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega backstage.

Rumors have swirled around Punk’s possible return to the company, and those discussions heightened when AEW announced its decision to run a show at Wembley Stadium later this year. AEW tag team champions FTR told us earlier this year their dream match for the show would be to team with Punk against Omega and the Young Bucks.

For now, the heavily rumored return of Punk will reportedly coincide with somewhat of a brand split, with various names thrown out for his first feud including the likes of Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and others. With Wembley in the not-so-distant future, Punk’s return aligns with AEW loading the roster for what could be a defining summer for the promotion.