On Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler answered one of the hottest questions in pro wrestling: Will FTR head back to WWE or continue to build the foundation of AEW? To the current AEW tag team champions, the answer was never in question as they let the storyline build to its conclusion.

“AEW is home, this is where we want to cement our legacy, and I think this is going to be our definitive run right here,” Wheeler tells Uproxx Sports.

Harwood and Wheeler feel a sense of unfinished business in WWE, as they believe they didn’t get to do what they’re capable of during their time with the promotion from 2014-20. Harwood says they’ve also been told from higher ups within WWE that the promotion knew they’d made a mistake by releasing FTR.

Despite a 63-day first tag title reign in AEW that Harwood says “wasn’t too memorable,” both agree that the freedom they’ve experienced since joining the promotion is something they can’t imagine giving up again after simultaneously holding the Ring of Honor, AAA, and IWGP tag titles for much of last year.

“To be able to go to Japan and do what we’ve done, to go to Mexico and do what we’ve done, to go work for these independents and do stuff with Bret (Hart), to do stuff that we’ve had on our bucket list, that from 2014 to 2020 was not even possible. There’s so much more we can do and we wanted to do,” Wheeler says. “There’s more to wrestling than one company. I love getting to go in front of 2,000 people, 20,000 people, whatever it is, as long as they care and they love what we do. It’s the passion that these fans bring to us that really helped elevate us to where we are now. So it’s hard to say bye.”

Harwood says the “uncertainty” of Vince McMahon’s potential return to WWE “helped,” although he says that they already decided their plans before the high-profile sale to Endeavor that confirmed that McMahon would have a role with the company again. Their relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan also played into their thought process with sticking around.

“I think that Tony gets Dax and Cash, FTR, better than Vince,” Harwood says. “I think he understands that we are average, everyday human beings that just caught on with the fans because they can relate to us, because we’re either family men or just regular human beings. We just enjoy physicality and we enjoy fighting, and I think that they can live their lives through us. (Vince has) a business track record that proves that he is obviously very intelligent to the business, but I think he thinks he knows what the Revival was better than we did. That’s why he came up with all those cartoon costumes he gave us. In contrast, Tony understands that no one knows who we are better than us, and no one can display our characters or show our characteristics better than we can.”