According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, CM Punk suffered a torn tricep in the main event of All Out against Jon Moxley and has been suspended for his role in an alleged altercation with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega after the event. Meltzer adds that Punk’s injury puts him on the shelf for what is likely a 6-8 month recovery and Punk will join the Bucks, Omega, and others in suspension “pending the outcome of an independent investigation.”

The news comes a day after Tony Khan vacated both the AEW world heavyweight championship and the AEW trios belts.

The incident looms over Punk’s return to AEW mere weeks ago for his first two matches since winning the AEW world championship over Adam “Hangman” Page at Double or Nothing in June. At that point, he was forced to relinquish the belt after suffering a foot injury. Moxley stepped in to his place to run the show as the “interim” champion, winning a tournament that culminated at Forbidden Door and eventually beating Punk for the undisputed belt. This injury brings both of Punk’s title reigns to a little under a week total.

After the All Out main event, Punk hit the post-show press conference and immediately launch into a tirade against the EVPs of the show amid allegations he was responsible for sending former friend Colt Cabana to Ring of Honor. Punk and his longtime friend Ace Steel then allegedly brawled with the Bucks and Omega backstage.

In the aftermath of the alleged explosive altercation on Sunday night backstage at All Out, Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler have all been suspended, according to Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated.

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Death Triangle defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to claim the vacant trios championship. The episode also featured Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the first round of the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, which will also involve Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin on Friday, Chris Jericho against Danielson next Wednesday, and Jon Moxley facing off against the winner of Allin-Guevara.

That tournament will culminate in two weeks on Dynamite and answers the immediate questions about how AEW will proceed, but there are still plenty of questions about the incident and the future of those involved with the promotion.