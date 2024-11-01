For all the questions that surround the New York Jets right now, one thing that is pretty clear is that the team’s top receivers are capable of doing some incredible things. Davante Adams has been a monster throughout his NFL career, while Garrett Wilson is one of the brightest young stars at the position in the league. And on Thursday night when the Jets desperately needed one of their two standouts on the outside to make a player, he answered with a catch that drew immediate comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

On third-and-19 from deep in Houston Texans territory, Aaron Rodgers looked Wilson’s way and fired towards the back of the end zone. Wilson went up against Kamari Lassiter, created a little separation, and plucked the ball out of the air with one hand. Unfortunately for him, it looked like he only got one foot down, but then, replay stepped in.

When this was slowed down, it was determined that Wilson’s left shin landed inbounds before his knee landed out of bounds, which meant that he was considered in and scored a touchdown. The Jets really needed this, as it put them ahead of the Texans in a game they absolutely have to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, but more importantly, everyone who saw it got to say that they witnessed one of the greatest one-handed snags in NFL history on a night when the Jets also did this.