Despite the hopes of Eagles fans that he’ll make a dramatic return this season, Jason Kelce has hung up his cleats for good as a player and is all-in on his second career as a member of the media. Between his New Heights podcast with brother Travis, which just netted them a nine-figure deal with Amazon, and new gig as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown crew, Kelce is keeping plenty busy.

However, life on the road is a bit different now that he’s not part of a team, and among the big changes for Kelce in his new role as part of ESPN’s Monday night road show is that he has to remember to bring what he’s wearing to work with him on the road. That proved tougher than expected for Kelce’s official Monday Night Football debut in the Bay area, as the future Hall of Famer was on set ahead of Jets-Niners in a shirt that was a bit snug. As Scott Van Pelt explained, that’s because Kelce left his travel bag in his truck and had to run to the mall before the show to get a button down.

“@JasonKelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.” —@notthefakeSVP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57Gc25IH7U — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2024

The good news, as Kelce explained, is his post-playing days weight loss meant he can find a shirt that fits his belly, but, in his words, “the tits are still struggling.” His colleagues were delighted by the mishap and it’s a testament to the Jason Kelce charm that he can not only get away with this but have it make him even more endearing and lovable.