Ever since Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL, one question keeps popping up: What’s next? Kelce, the future Hall of Fame inductee who spent the entirety of his career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is one of the biggest personalities in sports right now, and he’s seen his popularity skyrocket due to his podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday, we finally got an answer. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Kelce is headed to ESPN, where he will team up with the Monday Night Football pregame team. Apparently, this was only one option that was presented to Kelce, as a number of networks wanted to try and bring him on board as part of their NFL coverage.

Via The Athletic:

Kelce and his brother, Travis, have a popular podcast called “New Heights.” Jason, 36, has been interested in media and drew interest from NBC, CBS and Amazon, among others. He and his wife, Kylie, already had a pre-existing relationship with Amazon as they did a documentary series called, “Kelce,” which followed him around during his final season. Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night set is already pretty packed. NBC and CBS were both interested in adding Kelce to their Sunday desks.

Currently, Monday Night Countdown is hosted by Scott Van Pelt, and features Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, Alex Smith, and Larry Fitzgerald on its roster of analysts.