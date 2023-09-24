The Kansas City Chiefs spent Sunday afternoon dogwalking the Chicago Bears up and down the field, as they led 34-0 at halftime. However, the Chiefs enjoying a get-right game against the hapless Bears was a secondary story to many, as the rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reached a fever pitch when Swift showed up to the game in a luxury box alongside Kelce’s mom.

The superstar tight end was, rather surprisingly, not a huge part of the offensive explosion in the first half, but he eventually got in on the fun in the third quarter as the Bears somehow lost track of him in the back of the end zone to let the Chiefs go up 41-0 on them. Naturally, the FOX cameras cut quickly to Taylor Swift in the suite and captured her extremely fired up, chest bumping the guy next to her and then very clearly yelling “LET’S F**KING GO!” as she celebrated Kelce getting a touchdown catch.

The slow-mo of the chest bump is great stuff.

Love the chest bump @taylorswift13 😂 pic.twitter.com/mqpx4NM5Dt — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023

Afterwards, the folks in the production truck decided to continue the new tradition of broadcasts dropping Swift references for Kelce touchdowns by posting a “The Story Of Us” graphic after Kelce and Patrick Mahomes set a new Chiefs franchise record for touchdown combinations.

Aside from having to watch Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears attempt to play offense, it was a pretty great day for Taylor at the Chiefs game as she got to watch Kansas City’s offense in full force and see Travis do what he does best in the red zone.