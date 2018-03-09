The Seahawks Have Released Richard Sherman, Who Insists He’s Not ‘Slowin’ Down’

#Seattle Seahawks
03.09.18 18 hours ago

Richard Sherman is officially headed to the open market. The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with the All-Pro cornerback on Friday, meaning he will be a free agent later this weekend.

Sherman’s 2017 season ended early with a ruptured achilles on Thursday Night Football in November, and reports earlier in the week indicated that he was saying his goodbyes to Seahawks teammates.

Moving on from Sherman marks another step in the changing guard that is the Seahawks defense, after the team traded Michael Bennett to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. That was a deal that even Madden had a problem with, and for many Seahawks fans losing Sherman for nothing is an equally unfair blow.

