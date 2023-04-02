Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens pinned the Usos to claim the WWE Undisputed Tag Team championship at WrestleMania 39 from SoFi Stadium, capping off the first night of the biggest weekend in wrestling with a title change.

The rivalry involving Zayn, Owens, and the Bloodline follows a near year-long integration of Zayn into the Bloodline, aligning with Jimmy and Jey Uso, alongside Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Over the year, Zayn was forced to constantly prove his allegiance to the Bloodline, eventually gaining the approval of Jey by helping his team defeat Owens and Co. at War Games. After John Cena returned to team with Owens and defeat Reigns and Zayn, Reigns began to lose patience with Zayn, leading to their fallout at the Royal Rumble over Zayn’s refusal to clobber Owens with a chair. After Reigns defeated Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, Zayn’s relationship with the Usos played out over the coming weeks, with Jey turning his back on Sami and Owens eventually returning to his former best friend’s aid.

At Saturday’s show, Zayn opened the match, taking a beating from the Usos. Zayn found an opening and made his way to Owens for the hot tag. Owens let loose with a slew of outside attacks before the Usos found an advantage with top rope moves of their own. Zayn dropped Jey with a brainbuster on the apron, Owens hit a swanton dive on the inside to Jimmy, then Zayn hit an Uso splash for the two count on Jimmy.

The Usos laid out Zayn with tandem super kicks, before knocking Owens out of the ring with a super kick to him as well. After beating down Zayn on the inside, the Usos picked up Owens and slammed him through the announce table at ringside. The Usos landed the 1-D on Zayn, which he kicked out of at two.

Jey yelled at Zayn in the corner, said he thought he was his brother, and tossed forearm strikes. He then landed the Helluva Kick in the corner, when Zayn turned around and hit an exploder suplex into the corner. Zayn crawled to the corner to tag Owens in. Owens hit a pop-up powerbomb on each of the Usos, Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on Jimmy, and Owens nailed a stunner on Jey for the two count. The four men got to their feet and laid into one another before the Usos hit tandem super kicks. Jimmy and Jey then hit a stereo Uso splash on Owens for the two count.

Zayn got the hot tag from Owents, hit the Helluva Kick on Jey, then hit him with another Helluva Kick. While Owens took care of Jimmy, Zayn hit a third Helluva Kick for the pinball and win.