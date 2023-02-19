Roman Reigns’ run atop the WWE is still running strong despite a valiant effort from Sami Zayn in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Reigns made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos, followed by Zayn, who got a hero’s welcome.

Zayn and Reigns stood across from each other for first few minutes of the match, taking in the raucous atmosphere before locking up. When the action started, Reigns steamrolled Zayn, overpowering the challenger time and again.

Urged on by the crowd, Zayn found his confidence, tossing Reigns to the outside, flipping out onto the champ, and then taking the action to him inside the ring. As the momentum swung back to Reigns, he yelled out at Zayn’s family saying he wanted to provide for them.

Zayn and Reigns traded blows as the match went on before the champ set up for Superman Punch. Zayn reversed into an exploder suplex, but Reigns responded with a Superman Punch. Reigns went for the spear, but missed and Zayn rolled him up for a two count. Zayn hit another exploder suplex, then hit Reigns with a Superman Punch followed by the Helluva Kick, pinning Reigns for the two.

Reigns rolled out of the ring and Zayn attempted to jump through the ropes for a DDT, but Reigns stopped him with a punch. On the outside, Reigns attempted to spear Zayn through the barricade, but missed. Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for the two count.