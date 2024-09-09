There are certain songs that resonate for everyone of a certain age. Among the tracks that stir up something deep inside for my age group, those in their early-to-mid 30s, is “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” by The Darkness.

There is something so engaging about the song that you can’t help trying to hit your highest falsetto on the chorus, and if you don’t believe me, just ask two of the most famous people of my age group — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. With Kelce opening his season on Thursday with a Chiefs win over the Ravens, the couple was able to spend their weekend in New York to take some Fashion Week festivities and the U.S. Open. On Sunday, the two were in a box sipping on Honey Deuces for the men’s final that Jannik Sinner won over American Taylor Fritz, and during a break in action the Arthur Ashe Stadium DJ threw on “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” and Swift and Kelce (and plenty of others in the crowd) belted it out in a little impromptu karaoke session.

Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love 🎵 pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

That is the appropriate level of commitment needed to sing along with The Darkness, as you can’t half-ass it when trying to hit those notes.