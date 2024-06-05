Fresh off another stellar pay-per-view at Double or Nothing, AEW is approaching arguably its biggest event of the year when the promotion returns to Wembley Stadium for All In. But when you ask AEW CEO Tony Khan about the mindset of building up to one or two tentpole events, he focuses on the high standard AEW has established for its slew of pay-per-views.

Just this year Revolution served as a backdrop to Sting’s retirement match, Dynasty gave us Swerve Strickland becoming the first Black world champion in AEW history, and Double or Nothing offered an incredible match for Mercedes Mone’s AEW in-ring debut.

There’s not one singular pay-per-view that AEW is building toward where you can expect the biggest matches and moments, rather the promotion has established a precedence that each event is a can’t miss. And it’s why Double or Nothing wasn’t solely built around Mone’s electric debut, but it had a collection of strong matches with the added surprise return of former world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“It’s a great time celebrating the five year anniversary of AEW. And five years after MJF arrived here, he returned for a great celebration at our Double or Nothing pay-per-view,” Khan tells Uproxx Sports. “He is healthy and in better shape than ever, motivated, and we’re excited to have MJF back in AEW. It’s perfect timing for MJF to return as it’s going to be a huge summer for AEW. This Wednesday night on TBS will be the first time we’re seeing MJF in AEW on television all year.”

When MJF returns to weekly television this week, he’ll face an uphill climb to overtake the likes of Strickland and Will Ospreay, who have seamlessly filled in as two of the company’s bonafide stars in his absence.

Khan says he’s a “huge believer” in Strickland as a “great champion for AEW” and calls Ospreay “one of the greatest athletes ever in wrestling.” Ospreay will face off against the winner of Wednesday’s championship match between Strickland and Roderick Strong.

“(Ospreay) has a tremendous mind for the wrestling business. Will Ospreay has great ideas. They often permeate in his matches and in his tremendous promos. I think he’s wrestling at such an elite level. And I think he’s the perfect challenger for the world title in AEW right now,” Khan says.

As stars evolve inside the ring, AEW is continuing to find new avenues outside of it as well. The promotion partnered with the TBS/TNT marketing team to release shoe championship belts while The Young Bucks launched a shoe collaboration with Reebok and Champs, selling out 3,000 pairs of the Reebok AEW Pump Omni Young Bucks Zone II.