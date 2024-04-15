Will Ospreay Is Here To Take The Throne In AEW

Will Ospreay didn’t come to AEW to wait patiently and work his way up. On Sunday, April 21, at AEW Dynasty, he’s aiming to jump to the front of the championship line with a dream match against Bryan Danielson.

“The respect I have for Bryan Danielson, I don’t have the vocabulary to be able to tell you how meaningful this match is to me. But it doesn’t mean that I’m starstruck by Bryan Danielson. I do see him as somebody that is reachable. I can take anything that Bryan Danielson has ever done, whether it’s in Ring of Honor or the other company, and do it better,” Will Ospreay tells Uproxx Sports.

“You want this next generation to kick your ass, and here I am. I’m ready to take the reins from you. You’ve been the greatest wrestler of all time for god knows how long. But like you said, you’re coming to the end of your full-time career. I’m here to take the throne from you now, mate.”

Ospreay feels that he’s grown into one of the best wrestlers in the world. That’s a long road from when he joined New Japan Pro Wrestling at 22 years old.

“You’re gonna crash and you’re gonna fall and you’re gonna hit certain bumps in the roads. And I’ve hit those bumps in front of every single pro wrestling fan if you’ve followed New Japan or even followed my career,” Ospreay says.

He speaks of being an “immature man” until 2021, when he began seeing his girlfriend, Alex Windsor, and took on the responsibility of being a step parent to her son.

“It’s been one of the most rewarding things that I’ve ever done in my life. I’ve completely changed my mindset because there’s so much more to life than just wrestling. Wrestling has given me everything — my house, my upbringing. Japan taught me how to condone myself, even as a man and the people that I surrounded myself with,” Ospreay continues. “I don’t know what I was put on this world for. I know wrestling was one of them. But maybe, I was put on this world to give this kid the best life that I physically can. I love him with all my heart, man. I love her. We are a great little family and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s the best feeling that you could ever get.”

Ospreay’s decision to join AEW took everything into account. It was opportunity to provide for his family and to test himself — not just against some of the best wrestlers in the world, but also in learning what it takes to appear on weekly television for the first time in his career.